Works & Process And Philadelphia Ballet to Present ROMEO AND JULIET By Juliano Nunes

Works & Process and Philadelphia Ballet present a first look at Romeo and Juliet by Juliano Nunes, set for Sunday, April 19, 2026 at 7PM at the Peter B. Lewis Theater. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased now.

Before its premiere in April, Philadelphia Ballet presents a preview of a new interpretation of Shakespeare's ubiquitous tale of star-crossed lovers, set to the renowned score by Sergei Prokofiev.

With a bold new vision from Philadelphia Ballet's resident choreographer Juliano Nunes, Romeo and Juliet follows the story of two young lovers from feuding families whose intense passion leads to their untimely tragic end. Nunes joins a moderated discussion, and dancers perform excerpts from the production.