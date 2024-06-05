Women of Color on Broadway to Return With Juneteenth Symphony After 3-Year Hiatus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Women of Color on Broadway will present its return with "The Juneteenth Symphony," a music experience directed and produced by the organization's co-founders Victoria and Alexia Velazquez. Scheduled for June 16, 2024, at Open Jar Studios, this event marks a celebratory comeback after a three-year hiatus, promising an unforgettable tribute to the national holiday, Juneteenth, while showcasing the exceptional talent and resilience of people of color in the performing arts.

"The Juneteenth Symphony" offers a captivating blend of music and theater, celebrating the vibrant contributions of black artists. Under the musical direction of WOCoB's Artistic Director, Alexia, the POC ensemble will perform pieces orchestrated by Alexia, Sen Raines, and Raiz Sajan, known collectively as Chrysalis. The concert will also showcase stunning vocal performances by Alexia, Isaiah Alston, and Sydney Williams.

As the organization's first program since its hiatus, this concert holds particular significance for Women of Color on Broadway (WOCoB). Established in 2018 by sisters Victoria and Alexia Velazquez, WOCoB emerged in response to the pervasive lack of representation within the theater industry, both on and off stage. Dedicated to uplifting women of African, Latin, Asian, and Indigenous descent in musical theater, WOCoB has garnered acclaim for its past tribute cabaret performances at esteemed venues including Feinstein’s/54 Below, Minton’s Playhouse, and The Great Hall at The Cooper Union.

In addition to its musical lineup, "The Juneteenth Symphony'' will shine a spotlight on local Black-owned and women-owned businesses, reaffirming WOCoB's commitment to supporting BIPOC entrepreneurs. Tickets for this event start at $20 and can be purchased online at www.womenofcoloronbroadway.org. Attendees are kindly requested to adhere to all health and safety guidelines mandated by the venue.