Win Two Tickets to The Old Globe's World Premiere of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA

Five lucky winners will receive two tickets to The Old Globe's world premiere production of The Gardens of Anuncia starring Carmen Roman, Mary Testa, Eden Espinosa, Kalyn West, and Andréa Burns, and more. The tickets will be good for any upcoming performance.

The contest closes on Tuesday, September 14 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

L-R: Carmen Roman, Mary Testa, Eden Espinosa, Kalyn West, and Andréa Burns

Photo credit: Jim Cox

The Gardens of Anuncia is a Globe-commissioned world premiere musical by 5-Time Tony Award Nominee Michael John LaChiusa and inspired by Broadway Legend Graciela Daniele, who directs and co-choreographs.

The Gardens of Anuncia is inspired by the life story of an icon of the American stage who directs and choreographs the show at the Globe: Broadway legend Graciela Daniele. Anuncia tends the garden of her country house as she reflects on her life, looking back on her girlhood in Juan Perón's Argentina and paying homage to the family of women whose sacrifices allowed her to become an artist. This funny, poignant, and beautiful musical features a beguilingly romantic and tango-infused score filled with the exuberant sounds of women reveling in the joys of being alive.

The show stars Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Mary Testa, Kalyn West, Tally Sessions, Carmen Roman, and Enrique Acevedo. Summer Broyhill and Joz Vammer serve as rehearsal stand-ins.

The Gardens of Anuncia begins September 10 and runs through October 17.

The Old Globe is located in Balboa Park in San Diego, California.