Will SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Land Off-Broadway in 2018?

According to an Equity casting notice, Smokey Joe's Cafe might be heading back to New York City. Historic Maine theatre Ogunquit Playhouse will feature the revue this May-June, and afterwards, the production will get an off Broadway run at Stage 42.

SMOKEY'S JOE'S CAFÉ celebrates the pop hits written by the team of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller during the 1950s and 60s, including "Kansas City," "On Broadway," "Poison Ivy," "Yakety Yak," "Charlie Brown," "Hound Dog," 'I'm A Woman," " Love Potion #9," "Jailhouse Rock" and "Spanish Harlem."

SMOKEY'S JOE'S CAFÉ was nominated for seven 1995 Tony Awards.

