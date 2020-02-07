Will Muse Releases Third Single 'I Met a Girl'

Musical sensation Will Muse released his third single "I Met a Girl" today, along with a music video showing a whole new level of growth and maturity while remaining true to his unique sound and vocal ability. As part of this special release, just in time for Valentine's Day, Will shows that there is a chance for love and it can happen to anyone.



"I love Valentine's Day because it is a day devoted to what makes the world go around, love," said Muse. "I Met a Girl" lyrically paints a picture of the positive feelings that you experience when you first meet that special someone. I attempted to take the wonderful feelings that overcome you when you first form an emotional connection and make them into an upbeat song."



The video was shot on the picturesque California coastline in Malibu, perfectly capturing the hope and optimism of newfound love.



"This past year I've had the opportunity to work with Will on many different projects and Will is the real deal," said Josh Sikkema, video Director and content creator. "He is so talented. It's been a pleasure to work with him. He's heavily involved and very knowledgeable for his age. I enjoy seeing him flourish and watching him on camera, learning more about himself as a young artist, a musician and evolving into this well-rounded guy. Will has it all, he retains so much. He's got that pure talent that we look for. From watching him pick up an acoustic guitar to an electric guitar then move to the piano when we're in the studio together, and then to see him go behind the board and work on production and be so heavily involved as an artist, it's so key. Will is a genuinely great guy aside from being an amazing, talented musician. I can't wait to work with him more."

Another highlight of Will's young career was opening for legendary hit-maker Ronnie Milsap recently in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky at the Renfro Valley Entertainment Center.



"It was truly an honor to open for such a legendary musician," said Muse. "Ronnie Milsap is a multi GRAMMY award winning artist and has been an inspirational figure to me. I am beyond blessed to have had that wonderful opportunity."

In late 2016 at the age of only 14, Kentucky native Muse decided he wanted to use his music in a positive way. Combining his passion for helping others with his love for music, Will founded Music for Wishes, an annual fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish® Foundation, which he planned and organized with the help of family, friends, committee members, and a supportive community. In 2019, the event was held in Will's hometown with Pam Tillis as a special guest. The event raised over $35,000 and topped the previous year's donations. In just three short years, Music For Wishes has generated more than $85,000 for the Make-A-Wish® foundation.



Carrying on this annual celebration, Will Muse is also announcing the next date for Music For Wishes will be Friday, April 24th, 2020 at The Center in Somerset, Ky. Further details will be announced, including special guests. For more information, visit centertech.com.

Will's immersion into music began at age five, when his mom Allison signed him up for guitar lessons, quickly followed by piano instruction. He had a natural gift for the electric guitar and aspired to be the next Slash during his formative years. The talented 16-year old from Somerset, Kentucky is looking forward to fulfilling a dream of his own when he can put together a tour to go out and connect with his fans. While he has been developing his artistry onstage for several years, winning an audition at 13, and performing at the Master Musicians Festival with Robert Randolph and the Family Band, and later opening for headliner Chris Knight at the Harvest Moon Festival, Muse loves the idea of headlining his own show where he can showcase his original music, along with songs that were instrumental in developing his passion for music. He cites his primary musical influences as The Beatles, Guns N' Roses, Aerosmith, Elton John, George Michael and Prince. For more information, visit willmusemusic.com.





