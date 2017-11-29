Will Jeff Daniels Go to Court in Aaron Sorkin's Adaptation of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD?

Click Here for More Articles on TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

It has been reported that Tony nominated actor, Jeff Daniels, recently took part in a private reading of a stage adaptation of one of history's most celebrated novels, To Kill A Mockingbird.

The title has been adapted by screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, Daniels recent collaborator on HBO's The Newsroom. Daniels' is said to have played the iconic role of attorney Atticus Finch.

A representative for the show could not confirm Daniels' casting at this time and said that full casting details will be announced at a later date.

The production is set to land on Broadway on next December, directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher.

Based on an event that occurred near her hometown of Monroeville, Alabama in the 1930s, Lee's story of racial injustice and the destruction of childhood innocence centers on small-town lawyer and single father Atticus Finch (modeled after Lee's father, attorney Amasa Lee), his young daughter Scout, her older brother Jem, and their mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. Written during the early stages of the Civil Rights Movement-at a time when Jim Crow laws were still in effect in many Southern states-Lee's novel held a mirror to the culture of racism of the Deep South.

