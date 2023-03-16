Will Branner, Mamie Parris, Gizel Jimenez & More to Star in MYTHIC Staged Reading

SHO Productions will present a staged reading of MYTHIC: A New Musical, which will be held on Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24. MYTHIC features a book and lyrics by Marcus Stevens, music by Oran Eldor and direction by Donna Feore.

The relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter can be sheer hell - especially if that daughter is a Greek goddess with a taste for the Underworld. MYTHIC, a new pop/rock musical comedy, turns the story of Persephone on its side, where the gods are chart-topping rock stars, power-hungry politicians, and professional VIPs. In a world of Olympian celebrity, Persephone struggles between her mother's expectations and a desire to find her own path. But her wish for independence comes back to bite her when she gets trapped in the dark realm with Greece's eternal bad boy. The journey that follows is an offbeat, emotionally-charged tale for the ages.

The cast for the March 2023 reading of MYTHIC features Will Branner, Gizel Jimenez, Lindsay Joan, Manu Narayan, Mamie Parris, as well as Sherz Aletaha, Sarah Bishop, Rohit Gopal, Sarah Kay, Jamen Nanthakumar, Xavier Reyes, Emily Grace Tucker and Michael Wordly.

MARCUS STEVENS

(Book and Lyrics) is a New York based writer, actor, and director. His professional writing career began by winning the Richard Rodgers Award for Red (Composer Bree Lowdermilk). His show Yo, Vikings! (Composer Sam Willmott) is published by Concord Theatricals and was featured in the HBO Documentary Song of Parkland. Marcus was commissioned by Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera to write the original musical Game On (Composer David Dabbon) which was produced in their 2019 season. He developed, directed, and contributed material to Theaterworks USA's Dragons Love Tacos and Other Stories which enjoyed a two-year tour across the United States. His family musical Wake Up, Daisy! (Composer Sam Willmott) has been running at the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theater in Central Park since March of 2022 and has been featured in the New York Times "Things to Do in NYC." Marcus's acting credits include the off-Broadway productions of Forbidden Broadway: Alive and Kicking! and Forbidden Broadway Comes Out Swinging! (featured on both original cast recordings). Find him online at Marcus-Stevens.com.

ORAN ELDOR

(Composer, arranger and orchestrator) Oran's TV credits include writing music for "Peg+Cat" (PBS), and "Sesame Street - Israel." He provided orchestrations and arrangements for Kristin Chenoweth's TV Special "Coming Home" and wrote Dance Arrangements for the Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. For the concert stage, Oran has penned orchestrations for John Legend, Andrea Bocelli, Kristin Chenoweth, New York Philharmonic, L.A. Philharmonic, London Philharmonic, New York Pops, Alan Menken, as well as Disney Parks and Disney Cruise line. He is a Composition Fellow at the Royal Opera House, London and a member of the BMI Musical Theater Workshop. In the classical music field, Oran is a sought-after orchestrator and conductor and is a composer in residence with the "Salome" chamber orchestra in New York.

DONNA FEORE

(Director) is one of Canada's most versatile and in-demand creative talents, highly praised for her work at the Stratford Festival where she directed and choreographed: Chicago, Billy Elliot, Little Shop of Horrors, The Music Man, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Guys and Dolls, A Chorus Line, Cyrano de Bergerac, The Madwoman of Chaillot. Recently, she directed and choreographed the world premiere of Broadway Vacation at the 5th Avenue Theatre. Other directing credits include: Bernhardt/Hamlet (Goodman Theatre), Rock & Rock and It's a Wonderful Life (Canadian Stage), Life Reflected (National Arts Centre), and a stage adaption of The Hockey Sweater. She has also staged numerous operas including: Red Emma, Tosca, and Oedipus Rex (Canadian Opera Company). Selected film and television credits include Mean Girls, Eloise, Martin and Lewis, and Stormy Weather. Upcoming: Summer Stock (Goodspeed).

SHO PRODUCTIONS

(Producer) is an independent, boutique theatrical company that produces a variety of musicals and plays, including serving as Lead Producer for MYTHIC.

SHO Productions is helmed by Shoshana Kovac Parets. In addition to being Managing Member of SHO Productions, Shoshana has served in production and marketing roles for various theatrical events such as the Broadway show Grace and Broadway Sensation, the annual gala concert at Alice Tully Hall for the Jewish National Fund. Previously, she was the Senior Marketing Manager at The Broadway League, leading strategic marketing efforts for both The League and The Tony Awards as well as Broadway on Broadway and Kids Night on Broadway. Prior to working at The Broadway League, Shoshana worked across the theatrical and entertainment industry in a wide range of marketing, sales, management, and production roles. Shoshana has a B.A. in psychology from Washington University in St. Louis and holds an M.B.A. in Entertainment / Media / Technology from the NYU Stern School of Business.