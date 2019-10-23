Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders Join SISTER ACT London Revival

Fabulous, baby! The original Deloris Van Cartier, Whoopi Goldberg, and British comedy legend, Jennifer Saunders have joined the cast of a new London revival of the hit musical, Sister Act!

Their roles have not yet been revealed, but according to The Daily Mail, more details are set to be revealed tomorrow morning!

Goldberg will produce the brand new production, which opens at Curve, Leicester on 21 April 2020, where it will play until 2 May 2020, ahead of further UK venues and a London season. Initial venue details below with more exciting details and full creative team to be announced soon.

A hit musical on both sides of the Atlantic, this brand new production of SISTER ACT will star Brenda Edwards in the specially rewritten role of Deloris Van Cartier.

Of the reimagining of the lead character, Goldberg said, "Deloris is a big fun character with lots of personality! Brenda auditioned for this show when it first happened in the UK and didn't get the part because she was too old, so we've rectified that! Previous versions have had Deloris as a 23-year-old - but there are different stakes when you're older. You can be much more irreverent when you're older than you can be when you're in your twenties and thirties. Time makes you funnier! I really am so thrilled Sister Act is coming back to the UK in 2020 with this new version"

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found - a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg. Tom Leonardis, Head of Whoopi's production company, will also be on the producing team.





