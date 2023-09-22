West Harlem Art Fund Celebrated Climate Week With Plantings On St. Nicholas Avenue

West Harlem Art Fund, Brotherhood Sister Sol and Exalt Youth planted several native species and flower bulbs in tree beds along St. Nicholas Avenue from 133rd Street to 137th Street during Climate Week.

The organization also tried to stem massive soil erosion that has been occurring in St. Nicholas Park for quite some time. Executive Director, Savona Bailey-McClain is asking fellow Harlemites to curb dog waste in tree beds and to use stairwells versus crossing sloped areas from the avenue to stop soil erosion coming onto the avenue with sandy mixed debris.

Landscaping and gardens go hand in hand with public art. But given recent wildfires, floods and cataphoric hurricanes improving our tree canopy and air quality is important. Neighborhoods of color must step up proactively with planting tree beds, identifying and removing invasive species and aerating soil. A holistic approach with meaningful volunteer opportunities, can improve our quality of life.

Stewardship versus cleaning is a core component in the group's 2024 exhibition - Harlem Sculpture Gardens. West Harlem Art Fund, in partnership with NY Artist Equity Association are hoping to place 15-20 sculpture in Morningside, St. Nicholas and Jackie Robinson Parks. Layered with sculpture will be sound art and dance. The timing of the exhibition is most exciting. The Met Museum will feature in February 2024, the exhibition Harlem Renaissance and TransAtlantic Modernism along with the 1-54 New York the Contemporary African Art Fair.

The public can help by writing Manhattan Community Board 9 for more funding in St. Nicholas and Jackie Robinson Parks. Both parks need help with shrubbery to prevent soil erosion and native plants to shore up our local ecosystem.

The Parks Department desperately needs tree pruners across all five boroughs. These are excellent job opportunities for people of color. Trees New York can train individuals interested in working outdoors and helping the environment.