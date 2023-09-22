West Harlem Art Fund Celebrated Climate Week With Plantings On St. Nicholas Avenue

The organization also tried to stem massive soil erosion that has been occurring in St. Nicholas Park.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical Photo 3 What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 4 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!

West Harlem Art Fund Celebrated Climate Week With Plantings On St. Nicholas Avenue

West Harlem Art Fund Celebrated Climate Week With Plantings On St. Nicholas Avenue

West Harlem Art Fund, Brotherhood Sister Sol and Exalt Youth planted several native species and flower bulbs in tree beds along St. Nicholas Avenue from 133rd Street to 137th Street during Climate Week.

The organization also tried to stem massive soil erosion that has been occurring in St. Nicholas Park for quite some time. Executive Director, Savona Bailey-McClain is asking fellow Harlemites to curb dog waste in tree beds and to use stairwells versus crossing sloped areas from the avenue to stop soil erosion coming onto the avenue with sandy mixed debris.

Landscaping and gardens go hand in hand with public art. But given recent wildfires, floods and cataphoric hurricanes improving our tree canopy and air quality is important. Neighborhoods of color must step up proactively with planting tree beds, identifying and removing invasive species and aerating soil. A holistic approach with meaningful volunteer opportunities, can improve our quality of life.

Stewardship versus cleaning is a core component in the group's 2024 exhibition - Harlem Sculpture Gardens. West Harlem Art Fund, in partnership with NY Artist Equity Association are hoping to place 15-20 sculpture in Morningside, St. Nicholas and Jackie Robinson Parks. Layered with sculpture will be sound art and dance. The timing of the exhibition is most exciting. The Met Museum will feature in February 2024, the exhibition Harlem Renaissance and TransAtlantic Modernism along with the 1-54 New York the Contemporary African Art Fair.

The public can help by writing Manhattan Community Board 9 for more funding in St. Nicholas and Jackie Robinson Parks. Both parks need help with shrubbery to prevent soil erosion and native plants to shore up our local ecosystem.

The Parks Department desperately needs tree pruners across all five boroughs. These are excellent job opportunities for people of color. Trees New York can train individuals interested in working outdoors and helping the environment.



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Julia Mattison and Drew Gehling Tie The Knot Photo
Julia Mattison and Drew Gehling Tie The Knot

Julia Mattison and Drew Gehling are officially married! Mattison took to Instagram to share the news and photos from the big day!

2
SHUCKED Cast Will Perform at a Pop Up Event This Evening Photo
SHUCKED Cast Will Perform at a Pop Up Event This Evening

Cast members from Shucked will perform at a special event at Pop Up Grocer, in partnership with a new snack, Pipcorn.

3
Listen: Ingrid Michaelson Releases If This Is Love From THE NOTEBOOK Photo
Listen: Ingrid Michaelson Releases 'If This Is Love' From THE NOTEBOOK

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson released a single of “If This Is Love,” her song from the Broadway-bound new musical The Notebook. Listen to the song here!

4
Photos: Thomas Sweitzers  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night Photo
Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night

Thomas Sweitzer's award-winning tale of love, forgiveness, resilience and the extraordinary power of music, 20 Seconds just celebrated its opening night. Check out photos from inside the big night.

More Hot Stories For You

Starry Lineup Set For the Broadway Flea Market Autograph Table and Photo BoothStarry Lineup Set For the Broadway Flea Market Autograph Table and Photo Booth
Fundraiser Launched to Raise Money For the Family of the Late Michael McGrathFundraiser Launched to Raise Money For the Family of the Late Michael McGrath
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 22, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 22, 2023
E. Clayton Cornelious, Anne Brummel and More Will Lead DAYBREAK ReadingE. Clayton Cornelious, Anne Brummel and More Will Lead DAYBREAK Reading

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
THE LION KING

Recommended For You