Watch: New Music Video Celebrating #JusticeForBarb Released as STRANGER SINGS! Extends Off-Broadway

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical will now run through August 13 at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's.

Mar. 31, 2023 Â 

You can't keep a good show (in The Upside) Down! Once again extended, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical will now run through August 13 at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's (308 W. 46th Street). In celebration of the newly announced extension, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical has released an exclusive look into the hit show. Captured in 4K video, live on stage during a recent performance at Playhouse 46, fans can now view SLee as Barb performing her showstopping 11 o'clock number, "Barb's Turn." SLee's performance is both a fan and critic's favorite.

Watch below!

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is the hit Off-Broadway musical that brings everyone's favorite streaming series to hilariously-twisted life on stage. With book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" and all its campy '80s glory. Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe... justice for everyone's favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland.

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical currently features Jamir Brown as Lucas, Nickolaus Colon as Hopper, Jeremiah Garcia as Dustin, Caroline Huerta as Joyce/Will, Nicolas Hermick as Mike, Kyle Mangold as Steve/Jonathan, Harley Seger as Eleven / Nancy, SLee as Barb, and swings Jean Christian Barry, Dashiell Gregory and Hannah Clarke Levine.

