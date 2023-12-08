Watch: LaChanze, Jenn Colella & More Featured in WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN Music Videos

Concord Theatricals Recordings has released the studio cast recording of award-winning composer/lyricist Carmel Dean’s Well-Behaved Women, a contemporary theatrical song cycle celebrating historic women who fought to make their voices heard. This powerful album is now available on streaming and digital platforms worldwide. Stream or download the album HERE.



With music and lyrics by Dean, the new album features Tony Award®-winning artists and Broadway stars, including Sasha Allen, Laura Benanti, Andréa Burns, Liz Callaway, Jenn Colella, Hannah Corneau, Melissa Rose Hirsch, Dee Hoty, Judy Kaye, LaChanze, Lindsay Mendez, Bonnie Milligan, Lauren Patten, and Pearl Sun, among others.



In honor of the release, a series of music videos are available to watch, including:

“Stay And Fight,” featuring Sasha Allen

“On The Railroad,” featuring LaChanze

“Ladies Of The Press,” featuring Jenn Colella

“We Rise,” featuring the full ensemble



Watch below!



“Carmel has been a badass since I met her about twenty years ago,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord and a producer of the album, “So it’s no surprise that she wrote a badass show about badass women performed by some of the most badass vocalists and musicians in the business. It was a joy to make this album with them.”



“I wrote Well-Behaved Women in order to honor and celebrate the bold, brave, and badass women who have come before us – many of whom have not had their stories told, especially through song,” said Dean. “To have this extraordinary cast of Tony Award winners and Broadway A-listers bring these stories to life is a true embarrassment of riches. Their performances will not only blow listeners away but will also hopefully inspire and empower today’s (and future) generations to be bold, brave, and badass themselves. ‘Well-behaved women seldom make history.’ – Laurel Thatcher Ulrich”



Well-Behaved Women made its New York premiere at Joe's Pub on January 25, 2020, in an all-star one-night concert. In 2021, the show premiered at the Hayes Theatre in Sydney, Australia and at Cadogan Hall in London.



What would Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Harriet Tubman, Frida Kahlo, and Malala Yousafzai sound like if you heard them sing? Well-Behaved Women brings these women, and more, to life in a new song cycle. Through these moving and often hilarious songs, the album celebrates the ways in which their rebellious behavior helped them make history. The show is available for licensing from Concord Theatricals. Learn more HERE.



Well-Behaved Women (Studio Cast Recording) features orchestrations by Lynne Shankel, with lyrics for “Stay and Fight” by Miriam Laube. The album is produced by Dean and Flahaven with associate producer Ali Tesluk. The album was recorded by John Kilgore, Ian Kagey, Neal Shaw, David Amien, and Josh Walton; edited and mixed by Michael Croiter; and mastered by Oscar Zambrano. Art direction and design by Derek Bishop. Complete production credits can be found in the album booklet HERE.



Album Track List:





1. In the Beginning (Eve) – Laura Benanti

2. The Warrior Queen (Boudicca) – Katie Thompson

3. On the Railroad (Harriet Tubman) –LaChanze

4. If Shakespeare Had a Sister (Virginia Woolf) – Bonnie Milligan

5. Stay and Fight (Cleopatra) – Sasha Allen

6. Ladies of the Press (Eleanor Roosevelt) – Jenn Colella

7. The Only Girl at the Table (Mary Magdalene) – Hannah Elless

8. The Water is Where (Fanny Durack & Mina Wylie) – Hannah Corneau, Melissa Rose Hirsch

9. Hey, Bobby Riggs (Billie Jean King) – Lauren Patten

10. Yo Simplemente Soy (Frida Kahlo) – Lindsay Mendez

11. A Mother's Love (Hua-Li) – Pearl Sun

12. Papa, Are You There? (Malala Yousafzai) – Kuhoo Verma

13. One Step Closer (Janet Armstrong) – Liz Callaway

14. You Were There (Cathy Freeman) – Ursula Yovich

15. Lady Liberty (The Statue of Liberty) – Andréa Burns

16. Order in the Court (Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor & Elena Kagan) – Dee Hoty, Judy Kaye, Alma Cuervo, Anne L. Nathan

17. We Rise (All) – Ensemble



Recent albums released by Concord Theatricals Recordings include the Grammy Award®-winning Into The Woods, starring Sara Bareilles and the Grammy®-nominated Mr. Saturday Night, starring Billy Crystal, as well as the Grammy®-nominated currently-running, Tony Award-winning hit, Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman; Jaime Lozano & The Familia’s Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 2; Carmel Dean’s Well-Behaved Women (Studio Cast Recording); Shaina Taub’s As You Like It (Original Public Works Cast Recording) and Antonio Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank’s Spanish-language cast albums of Company and A Chorus Line. Additional recordings include the Grammy®-nominated cast albums of Come From Away, Amélie (Original London Cast Recording), and the 2018 revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel, in addition to 17 Again, starring Casey Likes and Eden Espinosa; The Big Time, starring Santino Fontana and Debbie Gravitte; The Visitor, starring David Hyde Pierce; DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording); and Jason Robert Brown’s Coming From Inside The House, featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean.





BIOGRAPHIES



Carmel Dean is an award-winning composer/lyricist and Broadway music supervisor, musical director and arranger. Her compositional debut, Renascence, was produced in 2018 and subsequently won the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical. Her song cycle, Well-Behaved Women, about badass, game-changing historical women, premiered at Joe’s Pub in January 2020, and later received rave reviews for its production in Sydney, Australia. Recent compositions include Maiden Voyage (commission for New Works Provincetown/Mark Cortale) and On Cedar Street (co-composed with Lucy Simon).



As a Broadway musical director, supervisor, and/or arranger, Carmel’s credits include the 2022 revival of Funny Girl (starring Lea Michele), If/Then (starring Idina Menzel), American Idiot, Hands on a Hardbody, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Upcoming Broadway projects include The Notebook (with a score by Ingrid Michaelson), which premiered at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.



Other roles include vocal arranger for jam-band Phish and Trey Anastasio (Madison Square Garden; Las Vegas; Chicago’s Wrigley Field); performer with Green Day on the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards; and former musical director for Broadway legend Chita Rivera.



Born and raised in Perth, Australia, and now residing in New York, Carmel is a Fulbright Scholar, holds an MFA from New York University’s Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program and is a current member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Workshop.



Concord is the independent, worldwide leader in the development, management and acquisition of sound recordings, music publishing, theatrical performance rights and narrative content. Headquartered in Nashville with additional offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Berlin and Miami, Concord also has staff in Toronto, Tokyo and Melbourne. The Company’s catalog consists of nearly 900,000 songs, composed works, plays, musicals and active recordings which are licensed in virtually every country and territory worldwide.



Concord Theatricals is the world’s most significant theatrical company, comprising the catalogs of R&H Theatricals, Samuel French, Tams-Witmark and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection, plus dozens of new signings each year. Our unparalleled roster includes the work of Irving Berlin, Agatha Christie, George & Ira Gershwin, Marvin Hamlisch, Lorraine Hansberry, Kander & Ebb, Kitt & Yorkey, Ken Ludwig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dominique Morisseau, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Thornton Wilder and August Wilson. We are the only firm providing truly comprehensive services to the creators and producers of plays and musicals, including theatrical licensing, music publishing, script publishing, cast recording and first-class producing. www.concordtheatricals.com

