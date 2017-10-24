Watch BroadwayWorld Get Stuffed with Lisa Lampanelli!

BroadwayWorld readers had some great questions for the Queen of Mean during Steve Schonberg's chat with Stuffed creator Lisa Lampanelli tonight. Watch the full interview below!

Lampanelli has been known for nearly three decades as Comedy's Lovable Queen of Mean. However, since writing and starring in Stuffed, she is confident she will become known as the Lin-Manuel Miranda of Off-Broadway or something with at least that melodious a ring to it.

In all seriousness, Lisa is gratified, delighted and thrilled that her lifelong battle with weight and food has yielded something other than cellulite and stretch marks. So, in that vein, she can't wait to follow up Stuffed with a second play, Screwed, this one about her never-ending struggle with relationships. Let the writing commence!

