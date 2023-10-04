Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 4th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is  October 4, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 3 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 4 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 4th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is  October 4, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, October 3, 2023
Merrily We Roll Along opens on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 4th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 4th, 2023

Review Roundup: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Opens On Broadway
by Review Roundups
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding opened last night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre see what the critics had to say!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 4th, 2023

Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
by In Rehearsals
Rehearsals are now underway for Paper Mill Playhouse's world-premiere production of The Great Gatsby, based on the iconic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. See Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada in rehearsal for the show's first-ever production. 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 4th, 2023

Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Hey, old friend! Our critic pays a visit to the West End production of the Stephen Sondheim tribute Old Friends, featuring Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and more. 

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 4th, 2023

Make Sure Your Phone Doesn't Interrupt A Matinee During October 4th Emergency Alert Test
FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts today. You'll need to take some extra steps to make sure your phone doesn't interrupt the performance. 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 4th, 2023

Tina Fey's MEAN GIRLS is Coming to London Next June
by Aliya Al-Hassan
The Apex Predator is crossing the pond. Mean Girls will be coming to London from June 2024! (more...)

SIX THE MUSICAL Will Host Sing-Along Performance in March
by Stephi Wild
Six will host a sing-along performance on Broadway next year! Get details here!  (more...)

Reeve Carney Will Play Final Performance in HADESTOWN Next Month
by Stephi Wild
Original Broadway cast member Reeve Carney has set his final performance as ‘Orpheus’ in Hadestown. Learn more here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 4th, 2023

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/1/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/1/2023.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 4th, 2023

Video: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Which MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Song 'Haunts His Dreams'
by Stephi Wild
Merrily We Roll Along was recently featured on an episode of CBS Sunday Morning, where the cast discussed the show, Sondheim, and more. In a new clip, Daniel Radcliffe reveals which song from the show 'haunts his dreams'.. (more...

Video: The Cast of HARMONY Performs 'Stars in the Night' and 'Where You Go'
by A.A. Cristi
Broadway favorites Sierra BoggessJulie Benko, and the Comedian Harmonists Sean BellDanny KornfeldZal OwenEric PetersBlake Roman, and Steven TelseyAllison Semmes perform two numbers from the new musical from Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 4th, 2023

Jackie Burns

Jackie Burns will take over the role of Celine Dion in the Off-Broadway smash, Titanique in summer 2024. Jackie holds the title of Broadway’s longest running Elphaba in Wicked — a role she also played on National Tour, earning an Irene Award nomination — and can be seen as the face of the brand  in international commercials and print ads. Her other Broadway credits include the Tony Award-winning revival ofHair and If/Then, the latter of which she replaced Tony Award® winner Idina Menzel in the national tour, receiving rave reviews. She also appeared in the original Off-Broadway company of Rock of Ages. Jackie can be heard on cast recordings for Hair, Island Song, A Killer Party and over 50 demos of upcoming projects. Film/TV credits include: “Set it Up", "The Magnificent Meyersons", “Ghost”. Jackie has sung all over the world with Grammy and Tony nominated composer Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll and Hyde).

Other birthdays on this day include:

Liev Schreiber
Melissa Benoist 
Susan Sarandon

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 4th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 4th, 2023

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Dreams don't die so keep an eye on your dreams."

- Merrily We Roll Along


2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!

Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

Faith Prince, Tonya Pinkins, Kerry Butler, And Mary Beth Peil Join HERE'S TO THE LADIES Event At The Drama Book ShopFaith Prince, Tonya Pinkins, Kerry Butler, And Mary Beth Peil Join HERE'S TO THE LADIES Event At The Drama Book Shop
Andrew Barth Feldman & Alex Boniello to Present BROADWAY JACKBOX: LIVE! With Eva Noblezada, Alex Brightman and MoreAndrew Barth Feldman & Alex Boniello to Present BROADWAY JACKBOX: LIVE! With Eva Noblezada, Alex Brightman and More
HERE LIES LOVE Launches Democracy in Action Ticketing Initiative in Partnership with Gold House and The Asian American FoundationHERE LIES LOVE Launches Democracy in Action Ticketing Initiative in Partnership with Gold House and The Asian American Foundation
Ta-Tynisa Wilson, Keirsten Hodgens, Trejah Bostic & More to Star in DREAMGIRLS at Goodspeed MusicalsTa-Tynisa Wilson, Keirsten Hodgens, Trejah Bostic & More to Star in DREAMGIRLS at Goodspeed Musicals

Videos

Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You