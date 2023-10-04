Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 4th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 4, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, October 3, 2023

Merrily We Roll Along opens on Broadway

Review Roundup: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Opens On Broadway

by Review Roundups

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding opened last night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre see what the critics had to say!

Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Hey, old friend! Our critic pays a visit to the West End production of the Stephen Sondheim tribute Old Friends, featuring Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and more.

Make Sure Your Phone Doesn't Interrupt A Matinee During October 4th Emergency Alert Test

FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts today. You'll need to take some extra steps to make sure your phone doesn't interrupt the performance.

Tina Fey's MEAN GIRLS is Coming to London Next June

by Aliya Al-Hassan

The Apex Predator is crossing the pond. Mean Girls will be coming to London from June 2024!

SIX THE MUSICAL Will Host Sing-Along Performance in March

by Stephi Wild

Six will host a sing-along performance on Broadway next year! Get details here!

Reeve Carney Will Play Final Performance in HADESTOWN Next Month

by Stephi Wild

Original Broadway cast member Reeve Carney has set his final performance as 'Orpheus' in Hadestown. Learn more here!.

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/1/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/1/2023..

Video: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Which MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Song 'Haunts His Dreams'

by Stephi Wild

Merrily We Roll Along was recently featured on an episode of CBS Sunday Morning, where the cast discussed the show, Sondheim, and more. In a new clip, Daniel Radcliffe reveals which song from the show 'haunts his dreams'..

Video: The Cast of HARMONY Performs 'Stars in the Night' and 'Where You Go'

by A.A. Cristi

Broadway favorites Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, and the Comedian Harmonists Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey; Allison Semmes perform two numbers from the new musical from Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman.

Jackie Burns

Jackie Burns will take over the role of Celine Dion in the Off-Broadway smash, Titanique in summer 2024. Jackie holds the title of Broadway’s longest running Elphaba in Wicked — a role she also played on National Tour, earning an Irene Award nomination — and can be seen as the face of the brand in international commercials and print ads. Her other Broadway credits include the Tony Award-winning revival ofHair and If/Then, the latter of which she replaced Tony Award® winner Idina Menzel in the national tour, receiving rave reviews. She also appeared in the original Off-Broadway company of Rock of Ages. Jackie can be heard on cast recordings for Hair, Island Song, A Killer Party and over 50 demos of upcoming projects. Film/TV credits include: “Set it Up", "The Magnificent Meyersons", “Ghost”. Jackie has sung all over the world with Grammy and Tony nominated composer Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll and Hyde).

Other birthdays on this day include:

Liev Schreiber

Melissa Benoist

Susan Sarandon

