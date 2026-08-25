Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 25, 2026- First Look at PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 25, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 25, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, theatre lovers! ☀️ Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, where we catch you up on yesterday's can't-miss stories. Today we're thrilled to share an exclusive performance from Music City, get our first look at Paranormal Activity on Broadway before it opens this week, and hear the screams from Broadway audiences. We've also got updates on CrazySexyCool: The TLC Musical, SIX's new cast, exciting leadership changes across the theater world, and so much more. Let's dive in!
|Coming Up
Sunday, August 30
Moulin Rouge! the Musical closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Exclusive: Lauren 'Lolo' Pritchard & Stephen Michael Spencer Sing 'Smile' from MUSIC CITY
You don't need to travel as far as Tennessee for a taste of Nashville. Now running at St. Luke’s Theatre is Music City, featuring original and existing songs by multi-platinum songwriter J.T. Harding. One of them is 'Smile' and BroadwayWorld is very excited to share an exclusive performance, led by Lauren 'Lolo' Pritchard (23) and Stephen Michael Spencer (T.J.). Check out the full video here!
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Photos: First Look at PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway
Ready to scream? You can now get a first look at Paranormal Activity on Broadway, ahead of the show's official opening at the August Wilson Theatre on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. Check out photos here.
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Video: Can PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Make an Entire Broadway Audience Scream?
Following critically acclaimed, sold-out runs in Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston and London, Paranormal Activity has officially arrived on Broadway. Now playing at the August Wilson Theatre, the stage thriller is already getting the reaction its company hoped for: plenty of screams. Watch the video to hear more from the cast and creative team of Paranormal Activity as they celebrate bringing the scares to Broadway.
|Must Watch
|Video: CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL Performs 'No Scrubs' at Arena Stage
by Michael Major
Arena Stage shared a performance clip of the company of CRAZYSEXYCOOL: The TLC Musical performing TLC's Grammy-winning hit 'No Scrubs,' which opens Act II of the new production. Watch the video now!. (more...)
|Video: BOCKING at Baltimore Center Stage
by Joshua Wright
Baltimore Center Stage shared a trailer for BOCKING, Preston Crowder's comedy about family secrets, religion, and a mysterious chicken, now playing through September 13.. (more...)
|Video: HAIRSPRAY Team from Raleigh Little Theatre Talks Show on WRAL
by Joshua Wright
Raleigh Little Theatre's director, music director and leading lady sat down with WRAL's Ken Smith to discuss the company's upcoming production of HAIRSPRAY.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Photos: First Look at Chloe Tucker Caine, Stephanie Jae Park & More in SIX on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
SIX welcomed Chloe Tucker Caine as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris as Jane Seymour, Aimie Atkinson as Katherine Howard, and Stephanie Jae Park as Catherine Parr, joining Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon and Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves. The cast also features Lauryn Adams, Aryn Bohannon, Maggie Likcani, and Aiyana Smash as Alternates. Check out new photos of the new broadway cast in action!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Manhattan Theatre Club has appointed Allison Curran as Chief Development Officer, bringing more than 15 years of nonprofit fundraising experience to the New York organization.. (more...)
New Musical TESTIFY to Hold Developmental Reading in Nashville
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Testify, a new musical by Ricky Braddy and Brooke Tansley, will receive an invitation-only developmental reading at Nashville Jazz Workshop, featuring Braddy, Ryan Greenawalt, Wil Merrell, and Ray Waters.. (more...)
Playwrights Horizons Names Kathleen Burke Director of Development
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Playwrights Horizons has named Kathleen Burke its Director of Development, joining the organization in the role formerly filled by Benjamin Weisman after he stepped into the newly created position of Director of Strategic Partnerships.. (more...)
Six New Leaders Take the Stage This Week
by Alex Freeman
Leadership shifts hit NYC, The Old Vic, and Cape Town City Ballet, while Shea's Buffalo breaks ground on its $34.5M expansion. Plus: Virginia Stage's flood recovery fundraiser, NAMT's 22 new musical grants, and Seoul Arts Awards honorees.. (more...)
D-WORDING Reading to Open EnActe NYC's New Works Incubator
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Neeta Thadani will direct a reading of Salwa Meghjee's new play D-WORDING for EnActe NYC, presented at Kaafi in New York as part of the company's New Works Incubator Series.. (more...)
Magic Theatre Names Perla Vanesa Barraza as Managing Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Perla Vanesa Barraza has been named Managing Director of San Francisco's Magic Theatre, joining a new Executive Leadership Team overseeing the company's operations and artistic direction.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Rachel Stone
Chris Mundy, Vanessa Baden Kelly and James Hawes break down LANTERNS Episode 2, detailing the car chase, Sinestro's arrival and the origins of Hal Jordan's alien pet Earl.. (more...)
Review: TIM MCGRAW PAWN SHOP GUITAR TOUR at Target Field
by Jared Fessler
Tim McGraw brought his Pawn Shop Guitar Tour to Target Field in Minneapolis on Sunday night, joined by Timothy Wayne, 49 Winchester, Lady A and The Chicks.. (more...)
Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of RHINOCEROS at American Repertory Theater?
by Joshua Wright
What did the critics think of Rhinoceros at A.R.T. starring Paul Giamatti, Tatiana Maslany John Turturro and more? In Rhinoceros, everything seems normal one Sunday morning…until it’s not.. (more...)
FALSETTOS Revival Reunion Concert Adds Second Performance Due to Demand
by Stephi Wild
Due to popular demand, a second performance has been added for the Falsettos 10th Anniversary Reunion Concert. Learn more about how to get tickets here.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Launches Six Degrees of Broadway
by Team BWW
Ever wondered how few Broadway credits separate Audra McDonald from Idina Menzel, or whether two stars who never shared a bill are still only one person apart? Now you can find out. BroadwayWorld has launched Six Degrees of Broadway, its latest new free daily game that asks you to guess how many degrees of separation stand between two Broadway people, then try to build the credit chain yourself. A beta explorer is also live on people pages, so you can start from any performer’s or creative’s profile and connect them to someone else.. (more...)
J. Harrison Ghee Advocates for Organ Donation While Awaiting Kidney Transplant
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony and Grammy Award-winner J. Harrison Ghee is turning a personal health journey into a call to action for National Minority Donor Awareness Month, encouraging people to learn about organ donation.. (more...)
Video: Luke Evans, Stephanie Hsu & More Depart THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
by Michael Major
Luke Evans, Andrew Durand, Stephanie Hsu, Harvey Guillén, and Josh Rivera said goodbye to The Rocky Horror Show, playing their final performances as “Frank-N-Furter”, “Brad,' “Janet,' “Eddie/Dr. Scott,' and 'Rocky,” respectively. Watch videos!. (more...)
Alison Luff Will Depart & JULIET on Broadway in November
by Michael Major
Alison Luff has announced her final bow in & Juliet on Broadway. After first joining the company in 2024, Luff will be playing her final performance as 'Anne.'. (more...)
Ian McKellen to Join Judi Dench for TEA WITH JUDI DENCH on Sky Arts
by Stephi Wild
Judi Dench and Ian McKellen discuss their careers, Shakespeare, stage fright and fame in a new episode of TEA WITH JUDI DENCH, airing on Sky Arts and NOW.. (more...)
Photos: Sam Underwood and More in THE REAL IVANOV Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photos for the world premiere of The Real Ivanov, a 100-minute adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s first staged play, Ivanov, by writer and Chekhov scholar Laura Strausfeld who also directs. . (more...)
Exclusive: For Gus Birney, Doing a Play With Mom Constance Shulman Is an Experience Like No Other
by Michael Gioia
Gus Birney and Constance Shulman have had a pretty special summer. The mother-daughter duo is performing in the world-premiere production of Drew Larimore’s 'The Cannibals of McGower County' at TheaterWorks Hartford through Sunday, August 30.. (more...)
Cast Set for JANE EYRE at Mercury Theatre Colchester
by Stephi Wild
Olivia Marcus and Gabriel Akuwudike will lead JANE EYRE at Mercury Theatre Colchester from Sept 26-Oct 10, 2026, before touring to Rose Theatre, Northern Stage and Storyhouse.. (more...)
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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