

Exclusive: Lauren 'Lolo' Pritchard & Stephen Michael Spencer Sing 'Smile' from MUSIC CITY You don't need to travel as far as Tennessee for a taste of Nashville. Now running at St. Luke’s Theatre is Music City, featuring original and existing songs by multi-platinum songwriter J.T. Harding. One of them is 'Smile' and BroadwayWorld is very excited to share an exclusive performance, led by Lauren 'Lolo' Pritchard (23) and Stephen Michael Spencer (T.J.). Check out the full video here!