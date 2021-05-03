Wake Up With BWW 5/3: Watch the Full LUCILLE LORTEL AWARDS Ceremony, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Last night at 7pm ET, the Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre presented the 2021 Lucille Lortel Awards - a celebration of all the people who create Off-Broadway excellence. Watch the full ceremony below!

Andrea McArdle's concert as part of the Seth Concert Series premiered yesterday at 3pm and re-aired at 8pm. Check out a preview of the concert, featuring Andrea and Seth performing "New York New York/Star To Be"!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Theater Stories: SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, HEAD OVER HEELS, PLAZA SUITE & More About The Hudson Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Today's Theater Stories features the Hudson Theatre! Learn about shows to have graced the stage of the theatre including Sunday in the Park With George, Head Over Heels, Burn This, American Utopia and more!. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Celebrate Off-Broadway Excellence at the 2021 Lucille Lortel Awards

Last night at 7pm ET, the Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre presented the 2021 Lucille Lortel Awards - a celebration of all the people who create Off-Broadway excellence. The pre-taped special honored the writers, actors, directors, choreographers, designers, musicians, stagehands, producers, theatre staff, and the audiences who contribute to the incomparable magic of Off-Broadway theatre.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Melanie Moore

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 12pm, his special guest is Ashley Kate Adams. Tune in here!

- Jim Caruso's Cast Party returns tonight at 8pm, the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Christy Altomare Talks Songwriting Process, Inspiration and More About her New Album WANDERING BIRD

Christy Altomare is one of Broadway's brightest, warmest lights, a performer who radiates an unmatchable aura of magnetism and sparkle every time she takes the stage. Altomare is known for her performances as Wendla in the National Tour of Spring Awakening, Sue Snell in the off-Broadway production of Carrie, Sophie in Mamma Mia on Broadway, and most recently as the title role in Anastasia on Broadway, for which she earned a Drama Desk Award nomination. She is also a talented singer-songwriter - her albums "Waiting For You" and "After You" are currently available on iTunes.

Altomare has just released her newest album, 'Wandering Bird', which features personal songs about her life written over the last ten years. We spoke with Christy Altomare about bringing her new album to life, the inspiration behind the songs, her songwriting process, and much more!

What we're watching: Andrea McArdle and Seth Rudetsky Perform 'New York New York/Star to Be'

Andrea McArdle's concert as part of the Seth Concert Series premiered yesterday at 3pm and re-aired at 8pm.

Check out a preview of the concert, featuring Andrea and Seth performing "New York New York/Star To Be", below!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Taylor Trensch, who turns 32 today!

Trensch recently starred in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen. Other Broadway credits include: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Christopher), Matilda the Musical (Michael Wormwood, original cast), Wicked (Boq). Off-Broadway credits include: Bare (Peter), Rent (Gordon, Waiter). He also appeared on the National Tour of Spring Awakening (Moritz).

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!