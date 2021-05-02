VIDEO: Celebrate Off-Broadway Excellence at the 2021 Lucille Lortel Awards- Live at 7pm!

Click Here for More Articles on 2021 AWARDS SEASON

Tonight at 7pm ET, the Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre present the 2021 Lucille Lortel Awards - a celebration of all the people who create Off-Broadway excellence. The pre-taped special will honor the writers, actors, directors, choreographers, designers, musicians, stagehands, producers, theatre staff, and the audiences who contribute to the incomparable magic of Off-Broadway theatre.

Featuring testimonials from members of the community, as well as fun facts, video footage from past awards shows, the Lucille Lortel Vault, and more, the program will premiere as always, be a benefit for The Actors Fund.

The 36th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards will feature an appearance by Bebe Neuwirth, Vice Chair, Board of Trustees, The Actors Fund, as well as Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Tracee Chimo Pallero, Edmund Donovan, Scott Elliott, Will Eno, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Bill Irwin, Francis Jue, Judy Kuhn, Grace McLean, Annette O'Toole, Larry Owens, Tonya Pinkins, Daryl Roth, Kristen Schaal, Jeremy Shamos, Susan Stroman, Jason Tam, and more; a brand-new performance choreographed by actor and dancer Reed Luplau; comedy sketches by the improv group The Foundation; a monologue by Phillip Taratula as Pam Goldberg; a musical performance by Crystal Monee Hall,Allen René Louis, and Michael McElroy; and an original song by Bobby Daye in memory of Off-Broadway community members who lost their lives this past year.

Tune in at 7pm to watch!