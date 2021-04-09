Wake Up With BWW 4/9: Broadway Vaccination Site Opens Next Week, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

A vaccine pop-up site targeted at getting Broadway theater workers back on stage is set to launch next week at a new site on 47th and 7th. Learn more in the video below!

Stage and screen producer Scott Rudin's abusive workplace behavior has been brought to light in a recent story by the Hollywood Reporter. The article outlines tales from several ex-Rudin staffers who detail volatile and 'traumatizing' past experiences.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Former Employees of Broadway Producer Scott Rudin Share Workplace Abuse Experiences

2) HEATHERS Returns to the West End and Launches Tour

Westerberg High's Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity may finally come true. Mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody.. (more...)

3) New Beatles Musical SHE LOVES YOU Will Get World Premiere in Denmark in 2022

She Loves You will have its world premiere in March 2022 at the Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen, starring Danish singer and actress Maria Lucia (The Beauty and the Beast, The Sound of Music on stage and the Danish film dubbing of Disney's Frozen) leading a cast of 24 musical performers. This production with Danish dialogue and English-language songs, will transfer to the Musikhuset in Aarhus before launching a Scandinavian tour of Sweden, Norway and Iceland, with several worldwide productions still in the pipeline.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- BroadwayWorld presents Lena Hall's popular Obsessed series. Obsessed is back tonight at 7pm celebrating the band HEART. Learn more here!

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Shostakovich's The Nose Starring Andrey Popov, Alexander Lewis, and Paulo Szot, conducted by Pavel Smelkov. Production by William Kentridge. From October 26, 2013. Tune in here!

- Tonight's episode of Stars in the House airs at 8pm. The episode is celebrating the BC/EFA Easter Bonnet Competition. Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Industry Editor Exclusive: What's the Plan for Broadway's Return? The Broadway League, Producers & Insiders Speak Up

We investigate what the plan is for the return of Broadway, with insight from the Broadway League, Broadway producers, industry insiders, and more!

What we're watching: The Broadway Vaccination Site Will Be Up and Running on Monday- Find Out More!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a vaccine pop-up site targeted at getting Broadway theater workers back on stage is set to launch next week at a new site on 47th and 7th (the former location of NFL Experience). Not only will the location help to get the industry back onstage, but it will employ 80-100 Broadway workers who have been laid off to handle administrative support tasks while clinical nurses give out the shots.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Cynthia Nixon, who turns 55 today!

Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Nixon made her film debut in Little Darlings at the age of 12 and her Broadway debut at 14 in The Philadelphia Story. Since then she has appeared in over 40 plays and countless films and television shows.

She has been directed by Sidney Lumet, Louis Malle, Milos Forman, Mike Nichols and Robert Altman. Perhaps best known for her role as Miranda in the HBO series Sex and the City, Nixon will appear in upcoming projects including Richard Loncraine's Life Itself opposite Morgan Freeman and Diane Keaton, as well as James White, an indie film written and directed by Josh Mond.

She was most recently seen on Broadway in The Little Foxes. Other recent credits include: White Rabbit Red Rabbit (Off-Broadway), The Real Thing (Broadway), Wit (Broadway), Distracted (Off-Broadway), The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (Off-Broadway), Rabbit Hole (Broadway), Children and Art (Broadway), The Women (Broadway), and The Vagina Monologues (Off-Broadway). A full list of credits can be seen here.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!