Wake Up With BWW 4/3: Olivier Award Winners, Plus a Message From Danny Burstein!

Tonight, Miscast23 takes place at the Hammerstein Ballroom, featuring Annaleigh Ashford, Josh Groban, LaChanze, Bonnie Milligan, Ben Platt, and more!

This weekend, the Olivier Awards were announced. Check out the full list of who took home the big prizes below!

Watch cast members Alex Newell, Caroline Innerbichler, and Kevin Cahoon, songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and book writer Robert Horn discuss bringing SHUCKED to Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning!

Plus, watch an exclusive video message from Danny Burstein in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

A Birthday Message From Danny Burstein

Today's Top Stories

Olivier Awards 2023: See All Award Winners!

by Aliya Al-Hassan

The biggest night in theatre, the Olivier Awards, is here. The awards celebrate the brightest and best of London's world-leading theatre industry with a starry ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. Hosted by renowned stage and screen actor Hannah Waddingham, a three-time Olivier Award nominee herself, the Olivier Awards celebrate the world-class status of London theatre, and are Britain's most prestigious stage honours. Here are this year's award winners!. (more...)

Video: There's Just No Way Ben Will Fail with Choreo from SIX

by Ben Cameron

In this video, watch as Ben officially joins the queendom and dances to Carrie-Anne Ingrouille's Tony-nominated choreography from Six with the help of Dance Captain Ayla Ciccon-Burton. Can you keep up?. (more...)

23 Theater Books for Your Spring 2023 Reading List

by Team BWW

Need a great book to spring into the new season? This spring, Broadway's best have put pen to paper to turn out theatre page-turners of every kind. From theatre biographies to theatre fiction; theatre books for kids to theatre history; check out our collection of 23 new Broadway books for every theatre lover's spring reading list.. (more...)

Video: Neil Diamond Talks Life with Parkinson's and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

by Blair Ingenthron

Watch Neil Diamond discuss his journey with Parkinson's disease and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning.. (more...)

Video: Alex Newell, Caroline Innerbichler, and More Discuss SHUCKED on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

by Blair Ingenthron

Watch cast members Alex Newell, Caroline Innerbichler, and Kevin Cahoon, songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and book writer Robert Horn discuss bringing SHUCKED to Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning!. (more...)

Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Bikini Bottom Babe, Abby C. Smith

by Jayke Workman

Oh my pod, u guys! This week Jayke talks about everything going on in latest Broadway news in their segment, the BroadwayWorld Recap, including news about a benefit concert in support of the queer community.. (more...)

Sierra Madre Playhouse to Present STORIES @ THE PLAYHOUSE: LEAP! This Month

by Blair Ingenthron

Sierra Madre Playhouse will present the third event in a series, Stories@ The Playhouse on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The event consists of true personal storytelling. Our third show's theme is Leap! A dance piece choreographed by Katie Marshall will be the prelude to the evening.. (more...)

FOOTLOOSE: THE MUSICAL Returns To LA This Month at Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

by Blair Ingenthron

Footloose: The Musical, produced by Panic! Productions & BarCinBoo Productions, is returning to Califórnia, for 13 performances April 22 - May 14, 2023. Footloose is all about fun, dancing and the carefree nature of being a teenager... However, the show is honestly about so much more. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- Miscast23 is set for tonight, learn more here!

