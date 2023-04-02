Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Bikini Bottom Babe, Abby C. Smith

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

Oh my pod, u guys! This week Jayke talks about everything going on in latest Broadway news in their segment, the BroadwayWorld Recap, including news about a benefit concert in support of the queer community.

Then Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, Abby C. Smith, to chat about her experience originating the role of Mrs. Puff in The Spongebob Musical on Broadway. Abby touches on how having musical parents influenced her life as a musician and artist. She also speaks on being an ally to the queer community, and how she loves the art form of drag.

After receiving a BA in Vocal Performance from Harding University, Abby returned to her hometown of Houston, TX where she was a company member at the A.D. Players Theater for three years. She then continued her education at Oklahoma City University, where she received her MM in Music Theatre. Upon completion of graduate school, she migrated north and became a New Yorker. Since moving to the city, Abby has built a thriving performance career, performing in theaters across the country and in NYC, as well as making appearances in TV and Film. In 2017, Abby made her Broadway debut originating the role of Mrs. Puff in SpongeBob SquarePants at the Palace Theater. In 2014, Abby became a certified Music Together teacher and enjoys bringing music to the families of New York City.