Wake Up With BWW 2/1: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie Sets a Release Date, and More!

The Dear Evan Hansen movie adaptation is set to be released on September 24, 2021. Ben Platt will reprise his Tony-winning performance in the film, which features a star-studded cast including Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg, Kaitlyn Dever, Danny Pino, Colton Ryan, Nik Dodani and more.

1) VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Talks Taking on Sam Cooke in ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

by BroadwayWorld TV

Watch as Richard chats with Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., who stars as Sam Cooke in Kemp Powers' new big screen adaptation of One Night in Miami. The film is now available to stream on Prime Video.. (more...)

2) Theater Stories: A BRONX TALE, THE PROM, DIANA & More About The Longacre Theatre!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

This week's Theater Stories features the Longacre Theatre! Learn about the shows to have graced the theater's stage including A Bronx Tale, The Prom, and The Lightning Thief, the next show that is set to open at the theater, Diana, and much more!. (more...)

3) BWW Interview: Music Supervisor Alexandra Eckhardt Talks Tessa Thompson & Alexander Skarsgard Sundance Drama PASSING

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Alexandra Eckhardt is an accomplished Music Supervisor and bassist, having worked with artists including Sara Bareilles, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alex Lacamoire, and many more! Eckhardt most recently supervised the music for the film, Passing, which premiered on January 30th at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer's concert as part of the Seth Concert Series re-airs today at 3pm. Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Jim Caruso's Cast Party returns tonight at 8pm. Learn more here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film Will Be Released September 24, 2021

What we're watching: Stanley Tucci Talks SUPERNOVA and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Stage and screen actor Stanley Tucci was featured in conversation on CBS Sunday Morning today, January 31.

In the feature, Tucci talks with correspondent Holly Williams about his latest film, "Supernova", about a middle-aged gay couple dealing with one partner's early-onset dementia, as well as his very public obsession with food and drink.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Michael C. Hall, who turns 50 today!

On stage, Michael C. Hall most recently starred in Thom Pain (Based on Nothing). He also recently starred as Thomas Newton in the London and New York Theatre Workshop productions of Lazarus (Drama Desk, Drama League, Lucille Lortel award nominations) by David Bowie & Enda Walsh, directed by Ivo van Hove and inspired by the novel The Man Who Fell to Earth by Walter Tevis.

He will star in Skittle Commercial: The Broadway Musical, the upcoming advertising phenomenon that will debut during the Super Bowl this year.

Hall previously portrayed the title character in the Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, directed by Michael Mayer from the book by John Cameron Mitchell, with music and lyrics by Stephen Trask. He also starred in Will Eno's Broadway production of The Realistic Joneses (Drama League Award nomination) directed by Sam Gold and co-starring Toni Collette, Tracy Letts and Marisa Tomei. Hall made his Broadway debut in 1999 as the Master of Ceremonies in Sam Mendes' revival of Cabaret and portrayed Billy Flynn in 2002 in the revival of Chicago. Off-Broadway, Hall's credits include the Roundabout Theatre Company's Mr. Marmalade; Cymbeline, Macbeth, Timon of Athens and Henry V at The Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival, The English Teachers for MCC, the Manhattan Theatre Club's Corpus Christi, Romeo and Juliet at Center Stage, R Shoman at Williamstown and Skylight at the Mark Taper Forum. His television credits include "Safe," "The Crown," "Dexter" (SAG, Golden Globe awards; five Emmy nominations) and "Six Feet Under" (two SAG ensemble awards, Emmy nomination). On film, Hall appeared in Game Night, Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, Christine, Cold in July and Kill Your Darlings. His forthcoming films include The Torture Report and In the Shadow of the Moon. He received his MFA from NYU.

