WNET's All Arts to Broadcast Tarell Alvin McCraney Interview of Peter Brook

ALL ARTS will premiere House Seats: In Conversation with Peter Brook, an interview of the legendary artist by the Tony Award-nominated playwright (Choir Boy) and Academy Award-winning screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight), in primetime on Sunday, February 23, at 8pm. ALL ARTS recorded the conversation at Polonsky Shakespeare Center following a performance of Peter Brook and Marie-Hélène Estienne's Why?, whose American Premiere Theatre for a New Audience (TFANA) presented as part of Peter Brook/NY, a citywide recognition of Brook and Estienne's work in theatre, opera, film, television, literature, and the development of the next generation of theatre artists.

House Seats: In Conversation with Peter Brook will air on ALL ARTS in a block of programming that also includes a 1967 conversation between Brook and theatre critic Elliot Norton, from the WNET archives; the film version of Brook's 1985 play The Mahabharata; and Peter Brook: A Filmed Workshop, a rare documentary (in French with English subtitles) showing Brook at work talking with international acting students about connections between theatre and life and exploring exercises created by Brook to build imagination and concentration.

Diane Masciale, Co-Executive in Charge of ALL ARTS, remarked, "We are happy to be able to continue honoring the work of Peter Brook on ALL ARTS. While his prolific work has been influential now for decades, which can be seen through the programming we've been able to pull from the WNET archive for this celebration, we also hope this new conversation will highlight his continued relevance and impact on the art world."

Peter Brook/NY brought together leading New York City cultural, educational, and media institutions to recognize Brook's work and his collaborations with Marie-Hélène Estienne from 1953 to the present. Its centerpiece was TFANA's American Premiere of Why?, featuring Hayley Carmichael, Kathryn Hunter, and Marcello Magni. In addition to TFANA and WNET/ALL ARTs, partners in Peter Brook/NY included BAM, The Center for Fiction, Columbia University, the French Institute Alliance Française's Crossing the Line Festival, Hunter College, and The Juilliard School.

Karen Brooks Hopkins, Executive Producer of Peter Brook/NY, said, "With Peter Brook/NY, my intention was to give a sense, through the range of events we presented, of the enormous body of theatrical, film, literary, and educational work Peter has contributed to a vast international audience over many decades. Specifically, the ALL ARTS screening of two interviews-one from 1967, with Elliot Norton; and the newest, from 2019, with Tarell Alvin McCraney-demonstrate the magnitude and range of his extraordinary career."





