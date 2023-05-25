WMI's Final Let's Dance Party of the Season Celebrates Caribbean-American Heritage Month and Black Music Appreciation Month,

The event is on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony AwardWMI's final Let's Dance party of the season celebrates Caribbean-American Heritage Month and Black Music Appreciation Month, bringing us to Harlem Stage where Afro-Dominican bandleader Yasser Tejeda heightens the energy with his combination of traditional folkloric music and jazz, rock, and Caribbean rhythms.

Yasser's WMI performance comes hot on the heels of the May release of his album La Madrugá, a transcendental Afro-Caribbean offering inspired by cycles, specifically those of life, water, and love, and how they pass through different stages and reconnect us to our natural human state.

Keeping us moving both before and after Yasser's set, DJ Sabine Blaizin (Oyasound) spins global house and soul, Afrotech, Afrobeat, and other diasporic Afro-Caribbean dance music, always with a nod to her Haitian roots.

Thursday, June 8, 2023

Doors and DJ: 8 PM | Show: 9 PM

Harlem Stage - 150 Convent Avenue, Harlem

$20 - advance | $25 - day of show

Presented in Partnership with Harlem Stage Uptown Nights and Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute's Rhythm, Bass & Place series

World Music Institute takes international music to the clubs with the debut of the LET'S DANCE series, as part of WMI's 2022-23 Season. "We are thrilled to bring our audiences out of the theaters and into the dance clubs," says WMI Artistic Director Brice Rosenbloom. "With DJs and live bands playing music from countries including Ghana, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Morocco, Colombia, Botswana and more, we celebrate the diversity of locally-based International Artists, and welcome everyone to energize the dance floor. In any language, we say 'let's dance!'"




