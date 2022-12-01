Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WINTER LUMINARIA With Tilted Axes Comes to Sasaki Garden

The performance is on Wednesday, December 21 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm.

Dec. 01, 2022  

Winter Luminaria with Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars, presented by NYU Faculty Housing Happenings with Make Music Winter, will take place in Sasaki Garden on Wednesday, December 21 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. The event is FREE and open to the public.

NYU Faculty Housing Happenings community events celebrate our outdoor spaces on the superblocks including Sasaki Garden in Washington Square Village, one of the finest modernist landscapes in the city that will be set aglow with enchanting lights on Winter Solstice, December 21. @nyufacultyhousing

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is an orchestra of guitarists and percussionists created by composer/performer Patrick Grant. It debuted in 2011 at the inaugural Make Music Winter festival. They perform untethered and in motion via mini-amps strapped over their shoulders, cutting musical pathways through the urban landscape, turning neighborhoods into their own sonic narratives. The group will perform works by Grant and ensemble members Elisa Corona Aguilar and Howie Kenty plus music by Glass, Monteverdi, Piazzola, and Hendrix. Choreography is by Christopher Caines.

Make Music Winter is a citywide celebration featuring participatory and immersive music parades, processions and pop-ups held each December 21st, the winter solstice and longest night of the year. Join us to celebrate NYC's musicians, our shared social spaces, and the power of making music @makemusicny

Electric Guitars: Elisa Corona Aguilar, Gene Ardor, Angela Babin, Miles Cohen, Jason Goldstein, Patrick Grant (director), John Halo, Howie Kenty, Kyle Miller, Kevin Pfeiffer, Diego Retana, Dmitri Shapira - Accordion: Dean Olsher - Electric Bass: Jeremy Nesse, Sarah Metivier Schadt, Jair-Rohm Parker Wells - Percussion: John Ferrari, Roxan Jurkevich, Yuko Togami, Bileshia Sproling, Christopher Caines, Brian Maulick - Choreography: Christopher Caines - Stage Manager: Tiffany Tan - Media Producer: Jocelyn Gonzales - and more

When and Where

Wednesday, December 21, 5-7pm

Enter Sasaki Garden via 1-2 Washington Square Village on West 3rd Street, or 3-4 Washington Square Village on Bleecker Street, both between Mercer Street and LaGuardia Place in Greenwich Village

Subway: West 4th Street (A/C/E/B/D/F/M), Broadway-Lafayette/Bleecker Street (B/D/F/M/6)

Photo Credit: Bob Krasner

