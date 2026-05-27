WHITMAN IN LOVE Invites Audiences to Record Whitman Poems for Immersive Soundscape

Members of the public are invited to lend their voices to Whitman in Love, an immersive theatrical experience exploring the emotional and romantic life of Walt Whitman and his lovers through poetry, memory, and sound. Presented by Summoners Ensemble Theatre, the production celebrates Pride for five performances only this June 24-28 in the garden of the Merchant’s House Museum.

The creative team is currently seeking audio submissions of selections from Whitman’s Calamus poems for inclusion in the environmental soundscape of the performance. The resulting audio collage will create a chorus of contemporary voices greeting the audience as they arrive in the Museum’s lush garden.

No professional recording experience is necessary, and submissions are open to all through June 14. A guide to submitting your recording can be found at www.summonersensemble.org.

The Calamus poems — among Whitman’s most intimate and groundbreaking works — explore themes of affection and desire and remain some of the most moving and radical poetry in American literature.

“I want the production to feel inhabited not only by Whitman’s voice, but by many voices,” said creator and performer John Kevin Jones. “The audience will be surrounded by a vocal collage - fragments of Whitman spoken by a multitude of strangers, friends, and fellow admirers.”

Tickets for Whitman in Love are priced at $65 and on sale. Seating is strictly limited to 40 per performance.

Wine and light beverages will be offered in the garden. In case of rain the performance will move indoors to the grand Greek-Revival parlor.

The production’s performance schedule is: Wednesday, June 24 at 6PM; Thursday, June 25 at 6PM; Friday, June 26 at 6PM; Saturday, June 27 at 6PM; and Sunday, June 28 at 6PM/

