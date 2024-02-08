WHAT'S EATING GILBERT GRAPE Musical Will Get Developmental Workshop at MCC

Peter Hedges has written the book to the musical adaptation of his novel and film.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

According to an Equity casting notice, MCC will hold a developmental workshop for a musical adaptation of Peter Hedges' 1991 novel What's Eating Gilbert Grape. The workshop will be directed by Hedges, who also wrote the book, with music by Adrian Blake Enscoe, Christopher Sears, Sydney Shepherd and Regina Strayhorn.

The musical is being described as an "actor-singer-instrumentalist show" in which each performer will play multiple characters and instruments.

Summer, 1991. Endora, Iowa (Pop. 1,009). In the days leading up to the miraculous 18th birthday of Gilbert Grape’s younger brother Arnie, the ordinary-extraordinary-infamous Grape family gets tested in a myriad of ways.

The story was adapted into a 1993 film starring Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio.

