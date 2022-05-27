WEST SIDE STORY In Concert Announced At The Hollywood Bowl

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association today announced West Side Story (2021) In Concert as new repertoire for The Music of Leonard Bernstein for the Hollywood Bowl 2022 summer season. LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil bring to life the score of Steven Spielberg's celebrated new film adaptation of the legendary musical on Tuesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 14, at 8 p.m. PT.

Directed by Academy Award-winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. Gustavo Dudamel-who conducted Leonard Bernstein's score for the 2021 adaptation-leads the LA Phil in a performance of the score from the beloved musical by Arthur Laurents, Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Jerome Robbins-while the film is projected on the Bowl's big screens.

Additional concerts featuring Dudamel and the LA Phil in their summer home include The Valkyries on July 17, Dudamel and Paris Opera Ballet on July 20-21, Beethoven's Fifths on July 26, and Carmina Burana with Dudamel on July 28.

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2022 summer season are available online at hollywoodbowl.coma??or via phone at 323 850 2000. Programs, artists, prices and dates subject to change. Ticket limits may apply.

Prior to attending, audiences are encouraged to view the LA Phil's updated COVID protocol guidelines posted on the website: hollywoodbowl.com/safety.