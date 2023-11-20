WCT to Present Jaclyn Backhaus' MEN ON BOATS in November & December

It is 1869 and ten explorers set out in four boats towards one Big Canyon. A New York Times Critics' Pick, MEN ON BOATS is the true(ish) story of an expedition to chart the course of the Colorado River. The play is based on the journals of real-life adventurer John Wesley Powell and his eccentric but loyal crew. Directed by Wagner College Professor Theresa McCarthy, MEN ON BOATS is a funny and heartfelt adventure.

Playwright Jaclyn Backhaus is a core member of The Kilroys, a professor of playwriting at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, and a creative director at Fresh Ground Pepper, an artistic process lab in NYC. She was the 2016 Tow Foundation Playwright-in-Residence at Clubbed Thumb and is currently a New Dramatists resident playwright.

"[Men on Boats] is important because even though it is about ten men, ten explorers, it is played by all women and it always has been...[bringing] a really interesting perspective," says cast member Nika Skylar as she shares her thoughts on what makes MEN ON BOATS unique.

PERFORMANCES

Adventure with them on November 30 and December 1 & 2 at 7:30PM and December 2 & 3 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Stage One venue.

One Campus Rd

Staten Island, NY 10301

THE COMPANY

Directed by Theresa McCarthy, the cast includes Abby Bernesky, Nika Skylar, Gianna Marini, Leslie Baez, Emily Alcaide, Emma Herron, Dahlia Lau, Bella Jarecki, Kelsey Knapp, Mikaila Miller, Moya Williams, Jenna Freisem, Carina Perez, and Abby Vicens. Lighting Designer Allison Borio, Costume Designer Simon Brewster, Scenic Designer Tyler Siegel, Sound Designer & Stage Manager Alex Moss, Props Master Charlotte G. Lowe, Production Technical Director Parker Castro, and Staff Technical Director Brian T. Sharron.

TICKETING

For more information and tickets please contact the box office at 718-390-3259 and boxoffice@wagner.edu or visit Click Here. The Box Office is open 12:00PM - 4:00PM Monday through Friday and one hour before every performance. Tickets are $10.

If you feel ill, or test positive for COVID-19, please do not come to the theatre. Contact the box office and we will do our best to accommodate your ticket request for another date.

About Wagner College Theatre

Wagner College's Performing Arts Department provides students with a strong liberal arts background combined with intensive training in dance, music, acting, design, and more. With more than 50 years producing live performances on Staten Island, Wagner College has become a leader in the field and has historically ranked among the top five collegiate theatre programs in the United States by the Princeton Review, most recently ranking third nationally in their 2023 "Best 388 Colleges" guide. Through a rigorous combination of theory and practice, the department seeks to foster leadership, a sense of community, artistic integrity, intellectual expertise, and the best professional values to serve students in their chosen profession.

For more information about our season, faculty, students, and ticketing please visit wagner.ed/theatre.

Contact the box office at 718-390-3259 and boxoffice@wagner.edu.

Follow them on instagram @wagnercollegetheatre