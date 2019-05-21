WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose!

Quick Facts About Michael and Todd

Their Nomination: Best Orchestrations

The Show: Hadestown

Up Against: Simon Hale (Tootsie), Larry Hochman (Kiss Me, Kate), Daniel Kluger (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!), Harold Wheeler (Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations)

Michael & Todd on Hadestown: "The piece itself brings such a beautiful loving atmosphere together." "It's a family. Anaïs and Rachel have created a family."

Watch below as they tell us all about what this nomination means to them, how they're preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!





