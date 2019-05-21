2019 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose

May. 21, 2019  

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose!

Quick Facts About Michael and Todd

Their Nomination: Best Orchestrations

The Show: Hadestown

Up Against: Simon Hale (Tootsie), Larry Hochman (Kiss Me, Kate), Daniel Kluger (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!), Harold Wheeler (Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations)

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Michael Chorney and Todd SickafooseWATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose

Michael & Todd on Hadestown: "The piece itself brings such a beautiful loving atmosphere together." "It's a family. Anaïs and Rachel have created a family."

Watch below as they tell us all about what this nomination means to them, how they're preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles


13 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: OKLAHOMA! or KISS ME, KATE for Best Revival...

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • Photos and Video: Glenda Jackson Honored With Lifetime Achievement Lilly Award
  • WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Celia Keenan-Bolger
  • BWW TV: Watch BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge Make His Broadway Debut in THE PROM!
  • Exclusive Video: Get A First Look At BILLY ELLIOT at the Stratford Festival
  • BWW TV: Meet the UK Tour cast of AMERICAN IDIOT
  • BWW TV: Watch Lilli Cooper, Laura Osnes & Javier Munoz Sing Irving Berlin on Liberty Island!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup