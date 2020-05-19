WATCH: Katharine McPhee Shares Special Message From The Cast of SMASH For Tomorrow's BOMBSHELL IN CONCERT
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: "Bombshell in Concert" (captured in 2015), featuring a reunion of original cast members from the NBC series "Smash." This special event will stream Wednesday, May 20 at 8:00 PM ET. Click here to watch the PEOPLE livestream!
Katharine McPhee and the cast of Smash have a special message for tomorrow's Bombshell in Concert! Watch below!
Fade in on... BOMBSHELL. TOMORROW. 8pm EST / 5pm PST. STREAMING LIVE WORLDWIDE.#BOMBSHELLinCONCERT pic.twitter.com/XbOgiRA5sT- Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) May 19, 2020
Bombshell, the show-within-the-show about the life of Marilyn Monroe, features a score by Tony and Grammy Award-winning songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who also served as executive producers of "Smash." The live one-night-only concert, held at the Minskoff Theater in New York City on June 8, 2015, included fully staged numbers and a full orchestra and chorus, and remains one of the most successful fundraisers ever for The Actors Fund.
Can't wait for Wednesday? Check out highlights from the 2015 concert HERE!
