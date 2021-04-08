WATCH: Courtney Reed Discusses Her Time as a Disney Princess and More on SLUMBER PARTY PODCAST

The original Jasmine from Aladdin on Broadway and hilarious drag queen adjacent personality, Courtney Reed, has stopped by for a slumber party! Tim Murray and special guest co-host/boyfriend, Michael Bullard discuss with Reed how (in her words) "not all soul cycle instructors are created equal", prank calling people at slumber parties, her time as a Disney princess, and her excitement to see a Southeast Asian princess in the new Disney movie Raya!

Reed was last seen in Lauren Yee's award winning play Cambodian Rock Band at The Signature Theatre. She originated the role of 'Princess Jasmine' in Disney's smash Broadway hit Aladdin, directed by Casey Nicholaw. She also had the honor of being a part of the closing cast of the Tony Award Winning Musical In The Heights, in which she played 'Carla,' u/s 'Nina' and 'Vanessa.' She made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia!Favorite Regional: 'Andrea' in Once on This Island at Papermill Playhouse directed by Thomas Kail. Television: Liza on Demand, Search Party, The Affair, Law & Order: SVU, White Collar,NYC 22, and CSI: NY. She will also be appearing in the upcoming Drake Doremus Film "Endings, Beginnings," starring Shailene Woodley.