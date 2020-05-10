WATCH: A Very Broadway Mother's Day on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with A Very Broadway Mother's Day!
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
Celebrate Mother's Day with Feinstein's/54 Below! Leading ladies from the worlds of Broadway and cabaret share the virtual stage-and screen-with their children and their own moms to sing about the glory of family, friendship, and love. It's a Mother's Day celebration adapted for at-home audiences. Moms are our first loves, our best friends, our fiercest defenders, and our first singing partners - now we celebrate that in song.
This sixth edition of the show will revisit the very first Mother's Day concert from 2015 with archival video which will be augmented with new home video updates. An emotional concert that will fill your heart and soul on Mother's Day!
Starring:
Jessica Hendy and Beckett Hendy
Janet Metz and Phoebe Unger
Marilyn Michaels and Mark Wilk
Allison Posner and Walter Bolin
Kelli Rabke and Joseph Agresta
Lois Sage and Alexander Sage Oyen
Tracy Sallows and Mairéad O'Neill
Stacy Sullivan and Savannah Brown
And other guests to be announced!
Produced, directed and hosted by Scott Coulter. The band includes John Fischer, Michael Holland, Jerry DeVore, Eli Bolin, and the late Barry Levitt.
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
