WATCH: A Very Broadway Mother's Day on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!

Click Here for More Articles on #54BelowAtHome

Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with A Very Broadway Mother's Day!

Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!

Celebrate Mother's Day with Feinstein's/54 Below! Leading ladies from the worlds of Broadway and cabaret share the virtual stage-and screen-with their children and their own moms to sing about the glory of family, friendship, and love. It's a Mother's Day celebration adapted for at-home audiences. Moms are our first loves, our best friends, our fiercest defenders, and our first singing partners - now we celebrate that in song.

This sixth edition of the show will revisit the very first Mother's Day concert from 2015 with archival video which will be augmented with new home video updates. An emotional concert that will fill your heart and soul on Mother's Day!

Starring:

Jessica Hendy and Beckett Hendy

Janet Metz and Phoebe Unger

Marilyn Michaels and Mark Wilk

Allison Posner and Walter Bolin

Kelli Rabke and Joseph Agresta

Lois Sage and Alexander Sage Oyen

Tracy Sallows and Mairéad O'Neill

Stacy Sullivan and Savannah Brown

And other guests to be announced!

Produced, directed and hosted by Scott Coulter. The band includes John Fischer, Michael Holland, Jerry DeVore, Eli Bolin, and the late Barry Levitt.

Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You