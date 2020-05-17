WATCH: 54 Sings Grand Hotel on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!

Click Here for More Articles on #54BelowAtHome

Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Charlie Rosen's Broadway Big Band!

Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!

Join members of the original Broadway cast, including Tony winner Liliane Montevecchi, Tony nominee Karen Akers, Tony nominee Tim Jerome, Tony nominee Walter Willison, Brent Barrett, Ben George, David Jackson, Ken Jennings, Hal Robinson, Meg Tolin Piper, David White, Penny Worth, Chip Zien, with Michael Choi, Bill Coyne, Joshua Dixon, Erin Marie, Nathan Meyer, Chelsie Nectow, Michael Jayne Walker and Jackie Washam as we break out the champagne in salute of this aristocratic score by Robert Wright & George Forrest, with additional music & lyrics by Maury Yeston (and a book by Luther Davis). 1,017 Broadway performances don't lie, Ol' Socks; neither do five Tonys: Grand Hotel has earned an indelible place in the pantheon of Broadway's most beloved musicals. Who Couldn't Dance to tunes such as Maybe My Baby Loves Me, Love Can't Happen & I Want to Go to Hollywood?

With original Tony Award winning director-choreographer Tommy Tune in attendance, this concert features musical direction by Alex Rybeck and dances supervised by Yvonne Marceau, original cast member and Tony nominee Walter Willison directs when this landmark musical finds new life on the 54 Below stage. Don't Waltz Alone. We'll Take a Glass Together!

Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.





