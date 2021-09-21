WAITRESS and ALADDIN to Stream Performances Exclusively on TikTok

Following the success of The Lion King's opening number livestream on TikTok, both Waitress and Aladdin will join in on partnering with the popular video app to share performances from their respective shows.

On September 22 at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT, Waitress will give a backstage tour of the Broadway set at the Barrymore Theatre, along with a performance of the opening number, 'Opening Up.' Fans will be able to tune in on the @waitressmusical official TikTok account.

On September 28 at 8pm ET/5pm PT, Aladdin will bring followers backstage during intermission on their reopening night at the New Amsterdam Theatre, culminating in a live performance of 'Friend Like Me' on the @disneyonbroadway account.

"TikTok has become a home for Broadway and musical theater lovers around the world, so we are excited to celebrate this milestone for the industry as the lights go back up on stages. With our partners, we are bringing the most innovative, entertaining, and creative content to the thriving musical theater community on platform. By partnering with major productions like THE LION KING, along with our community of creators and top Broadway stars, we want to bring Broadway entertainment to everyone and provide an inside look into the talent and magic of musical theater," said Catherine Halaby, Entertainment Content Partnerships Lead at TikTok.

TikTok also announced a fun Finish That Broadway Lyric showdown with surprise special guests on October 5 at 8pm ET/5pm PT, along with teasing a finale livestream on October 12 to be announced.

Watch Stephanie Torns, Anastacia McCleskey, and Tyrone Davis Jr. announce the Waitress livestream below!

Broadway fans can also check out the #BroadwayIsBack hashtag to see a curated list of musical and theater content from TikTok's avid theater fans.