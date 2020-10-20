WAITING FOR OBAMA Will Stream This Weekend on Broadway On Demand
The production will stream this Saturday, October 24 at 8:00 PM ET.
Broadway On Demand and The Denver Actors Fund will present the exclusive radio-play production of John Moore's acclaimed play, Waiting for Obama, this Saturday, October 24 at 8:00 PM ET only at BroadwayOnDemand.com.
In Waiting for Obama, a topical story about divisiveness within America, and within the American family, a Colorado family is convinced that President Barack Obama is coming for their guns... and they may well be right. This magical and surreal exploration of relationships touched by tragedy leaps head-first into one of America's most complex conundrums: guns.
The radio-play version of Waiting for Obama was recorded on August 30, 2020 at the PACE Center in Parker, CO, with direction by Brian Freeland, videography and editing by Ray Bailey and a company of actors that includes, Laurence Curry (Barack Obama), Drew Horwitz (Peter Welby), Chris Kendall (Hank Welby), Leslie O'Carroll (Martha Welby), Jenna Moll Reyes (Jenna), Jessica Robblee (Katie Welby), Luke Sorge (Benny Bunny) and Mare Trevathan (Stage Directions and Voice of God). Audio recording by the staff of Parker Arts (Production Manager: Kevin Newton; Audio Engineer: Joe Brindley; Acting Director: Carrie Glassburn), with lighting support by David Holt.
Waiting for Obama was an official selection of the 2016 New York International Fringe Festival, where it was chosen from more than 1,200 entries and had its world premiere in August 2016.
Live stream pay-per-view tickets ($9.95) are available now at: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/not-live/qbHG5ZLWSzfr-waiting-for-obama?channel=current-live-schedule
A 48-hour rental is available beginning October 25 for $9.95 at: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/subscribe/5f7f25d8335ca141e7651423?odrc=watch
