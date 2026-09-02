Vitoria de Oliveira Keeps Coming Back to the Work

Written by Nia Bowers

Before Vitoria de Oliveira had New York credits, a feature film lead, or a conservatory certificate from The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, she had rehearsal. A lot of it. Rooms in Madrid. Lines repeated until they stopped sounding like lines. Bodies moving through scenes that had to be made alive again, even when everyone was tired.

That part of acting rarely makes it into the easy version of the story.

Vitoria, a New York-based actress who began acting in 2011, knows the less glamorous version well. She has spent more than a decade training and performing across Spain and the United States, with a career built less on one big break than on returning to the work again and again.

“I do not think you can build a life in acting only when you feel inspired,” Vitoria says. “Some days you feel it. Some days you do not. You still have to show up.”

Her foundation was built in Madrid at the Laboratorio de Teatro William Layton, where she earned her degree in Drama. The stage work came with weight behind it: La Casa de Bernarda Alba, Fuenteovejuna, The Miser, The Nightingale and the Rose. Classical pieces. Contemporary work. Roles that required her to listen, move, wait, react, and trust that an audience can tell when an actor is only pretending to be present.

“Theater teaches you very quickly when you are lying,” she says. “Maybe nobody says it to you, but you feel it in the room.”

That room trained her. So did dance.

Vitoria has more than a decade of dance training. Dance gave her discipline, yes, but also a relationship with space. A way to understand timing before a sentence begins. A way to notice how a person carries tension.

“The body gives things away,” she says. “A character can say one thing, and the body can tell you something else.”

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gave her another kind of education. Vitoria holds a blue belt, and the practice has shaped the way she understands pressure. On the mat, she says, there is no use pretending to be calm. You either learn how to stay with the moment or the moment takes over.

“Jiu-Jitsu taught me that panic does not solve the problem,” she says. “You breathe, you listen, you find the next move. Acting can feel like that too.”

Her discipline was not formed only in studios or training rooms. Vitoria was raised by a young single mother who immigrated from Brazil to Spain, building a life with determination, creativity, and hard work. That example gave her an early understanding of endurance before she had a career that would demand it.

“My mother did not make resilience sound romantic,” Vitoria says. “She made it practical. You keep going because that is what the dream requires.”

That sentence explains a lot about her.

Vitoria does not talk about acting as if talent alone can carry someone for very long. She respects talent, but she has also seen the gap between wanting a career and building one. The distance is filled with class, rehearsal, rejection, repetition, and the awkward humility of still learning after you thought you had already learned plenty.

In 2022, she moved to New York.

By then, she had already trained and performed professionally in Spain. She was not arriving as someone with no history. That may have made the move harder in some ways. Starting over after you have already built something requires a particular kind of nerve.

“New York did not erase what I had done before,” she says. “It asked me to prove that I could keep growing.”

She continued training at Stella Adler Studio of Acting, then graduated from the One-Year Conservatory Program at The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. The move pushed her into new rooms, new expectations, and a different artistic pace. There were fresh names to learn, new professional relationships to build, and the familiar discomfort of being tested again.

Her New York stage debut came with Dress Still Fits, an Official Selection of the Fresh Fruit Festival at Theater for the New City. She later appeared in Dry Fall and in a contemporary adaptation of The Crucible at the Irma Sandrey Theatre.

Those credits are important. Still, Vitoria seems most interested in what they asked of her. New city. New stage. Same responsibility.

“You cannot bring yesterday’s work and expect it to be enough,” she says. “Each role asks for something specific.”

Film brought another adjustment. Vitoria made her feature film debut in a leading role in The Woman Who Could Read the Minds of Dogs, directed by Michael Patten. She also worked as a lead in ICE and LUZ, projects that received international film festival recognition.

‘’The Crucible’’ by Arthur Miller, Directed by Brendan Clifford.

The camera changed the scale of the work. A stage performance can travel through the whole body. Film catches smaller things. A thought. A hesitation. The moment before someone decides to speak.

“I had to trust less,” Vitoria says, then stops herself and laughs a little. “No, maybe not less. I had to trust differently.”

That feels closer to how she talks about the craft. Not as a set of polished lessons, but as something she is still figuring out inside the doing. More than ten years after she began acting, she still considers herself a student. That may be the point. The work keeps changing because she does.

She is fluent in Spanish, Portuguese, Catalan, and English, and her career has moved across countries and artistic traditions. Yet in this story, the languages are not the main event. The main event is the patience underneath them. The choice to keep training. The willingness to take a risk after already having a foundation. The refusal to wait for perfect conditions before creating opportunities.

Vitoria wants to continue growing in film and television while taking on roles that challenge her. She wants projects with artistic weight and stories that can reach people beyond one place. There is ambition in that, but not the frantic kind. More like the steady kind. The kind that keeps its shoes by the door.

“There is no perfect moment where everything feels easy,” she says. “You just decide that the work matters enough to continue.”

That is what Vitoria de Oliveira keeps doing. She returns to the page. To the room. To the body. To the next role, where nothing is guaranteed except the work waiting for her.

Photo Credit: Cristian López Moreno, Daniel Boiko