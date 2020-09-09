Vishal Vaidya, Collins Conley, Clay Thomson and More Join CASTED!: Virtual Courses and Coachings
Madeline Trumble, Barry Ivan and more Broadway actors will be teaching virtual courses.
Two Worlds Entertainment, LLC., a twenty first century think-tank committed to provide the community with theater based educational initiatives, has launched their fully virtual platform titled CASTED!: Virtual Courses and Coachings with Award winning Broadway artists and directors!
CASTED!: Virtual provides online courses and private sessions centered in providing aspiring performers with the tools to audition and brand themselves successfully, along with brushing up on their skills for future auditions and performances.
Performers have a wide range of video courses to choose from. Courses offered include Pop/Rock Riffing 101 led by Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), Theatre Movement 101 led by Collins Conley (Mean Girls), Dance Audition Combo's led by Clay Thomson (King Kong) and The Performers Creativity Course led by Julie Foldesi (Newsies). Courses are purchased and can be paused, restarted or stopped at any point throughout the course, all from the comfort of your home. All of the course instructors offer virtual one-on-one sessions as well. Other artists also offering one-on-one virtual sessions include Broadway's Madeline Trumble (Newsies, Mary Poppins National Tour), Award winning Director and Choreographer Barry Ivan (Regional Premiere: Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hairspray), Teddy Trice (The Book of Mormon), and Alex Prakken (Newsies National Tour). Performers can work on a wide array of topics in a branding session with a Broadway/NYC Professional, including review of song selections, monologues, movement skills, headshots and resumes for constructive feedback and critique.
"An audition, whether in person or virtual, is the one and only chance a performer gets and it's important to not let those nerves rattle you," explains Richard Grasso, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of TWE. "Our fully virtual platform is a chance for students to work on strengthening and improving their audition skills during this theatre "pause". How can performers who don't dance feel comfortable in a movement or call for a show they really want to be cast in? What song showcases their voice best for what they are auditioning for? We want these questions answered for performers so that they can leave a virtual course or session feeling comfortable and confident for their upcoming school, local or college audition."
Last year, TWE hosted two CASTED workshops in the Westchester, NY area with TONY nominee Tony Yazbeck (On the Town, Prince of Broadway), Broadway's Madeline Trumble (Newsies, Mary Poppins National Tour), Award winning Director and Choreographer Barry Ivan (Regional Premiere: Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hairspray), Broadway's Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill) and Broadway's Becca Lee (The Prom).
REGISTRATION INFORMATION
CASTED!: Virtual is open to performers of all ages from around the world. All courses and sessions can be purchased at their website at www.twoworldsentertainmentllc.com. Video courses start at $50, and one-on-one sessions start at $45.
