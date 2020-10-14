Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, October 14- with Kate Rockwell, Jenn Colella, Chilina Kennedy, and More!

Find out what's streaming today!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, October 14, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars. Special guest Kate Rockwell! click here

Herb Alpert Is... - Herb Alpert, legendary musician, artist and philanthropist has sold more than 72 million albums - 29 of them gold or platinum - outsold The Beatles in 1966 and co-founded A&M Records, the most successful independent record company in history. Herb Alpert Is..., directed by John Scheinfeld, looks at Herb's extraordinary life with rare footage and interviews with colleagues like Sting and Questlove. Watch the new documentary HERB ALPERT IS... today in a nationwide Watch Now @ Home Cinema Release and support your local independent theater or stream from your favorite video-on-demand platforms, including iTunes (Apple TV) and Amazon. click here

2:00 PM

Red Bull Theater- Exploring OTHELLO in 2020 - Over the course of four Wednesday afternoons, Red Bull Theater will bring together a group of BIPOC (black, Indigenous and people of color) theater artists to read and discuss Shakespeare's Othello with celebrated Shakespeare scholar, AYANNA THOMPSON. This series of salon discussions will provide an opportunity for our entire community to explore Othello with BIPOC voices in our current historic moment. As a theater company devoted to revitalizing the classics with a particular focus on Shakespeare and his Jacobean contemporaries, we are thrilled to provide an occasion and space for a communal online experience. Each week artists Keith Hamilton Cobb, Franchelle Stewart Dorn, Jennifer Ikeda, Anchuli Felicia King, Alfredo Narciso, Madeline Sayet, Jessika D. Williams, and Dawn Monique Williams will read a portion of Shakespeare's play and discuss its intersections with 2020. click here

3:00 PM

ENCORE: David Burnham - Keep The Lights On Benefit Concert - "David Burnham's dazzling singing and acting combine to charm the pants off everyone onstage and in the audience. He's the type of actor who, when he smiles, you could swear sunlight glints off his teeth and his infectious energy makes the whole thing believable." ‑ The Hollywood Reporter. Broadway's David Burnham, (Wicked, The Light in the Piazza) and the star of MTW's Sunset Boulevard, Disney's The Little Mermaid, La Cage Aux Folles and more will captivate you will his stunning vocals in this brand new show just for our Keep the Lights on Concert Series. Encore Broadcast: Wednesday, October 14 at 3pm (PDT) (avail til midnight). Can't watch right at show time? THE SHOW STARTS WHEN YOU'RE READY, complete watching by midnight on October 9 (or October 14 for encore). click here

Give Me Your Hand - In this special engagement, two of Ireland's finest actors, Dearbhla Molloy and Dermot Crowley, take audiences on a virtual stroll through London's National Gallery, discovering afresh the Museum's masterpieces from Van Gogh and Van Eyck, to Rubens and Gainsborough. With humor and grace, Crowley and Molloy breathe fresh life into each painting's subjects with poetic stories from renowned Irish poet Paul Durcan. Irish Repertory Theatre is proud to present a virtual reimagining of this beloved production. Give Me Your Hand premiered in London in 2010 and received its American Premiere in 2012 in Irish Rep's W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre. Reservations are free but required to access this digital event. A donation of $25 per viewer is suggested for those who can afford to give. click here

The Show Must Go Online- Antony and Cleopatra - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

5:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars. Special guests: Chilina Kennedy and Jenn Colella. click here

6:00 PM

Zanna, Don't! Cast Reunion on Be Our Guest with Live & in Color! - We're headed to Heartsville, U.S.A for a Zanna, Don't! cast reunion this Wednesday on Be Our Guest! Tune in on 10/14 at 6:00pm EST with Jai Rodriguez (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy), Tony Award-nominee Anika Larsen (Beautiful), Enrico Rodriguez (Rent), Shelley Thomas-Harts (Shades of Blue), Jared Zeus (Soma), Amanda Ryan Paige (... Charlie Brown), Robb Sapp (Shrek) and Darius Nichols (Hair) for a great time! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. Join live to ask questions! click here

7:00 PM

Broadway by the Decade - Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to present Broadway by the Decade, a virtual guided tour, directed by Michael Weber with Music Director Michael McBride, NOW - Oct. 25. In Broadway by the Decade, Artistic Director Michael Weber takes the audience on a tour of Broadway's history from the late 1800s to the present day. Weber shares the story of how the American idiom, the musical, was created decade by decade with many new musical performances starring Porchlight favorites performing songs from Show Boat, Girl Crazy, Funny Girl, A Chorus Line, Les Miserables, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Waitress and more. Broadway by the Decade is available for streaming every day through October 25. All viewing links will be available via email for 72 hours post-purchase. Tickets are $15- $50 and are on sale now at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. click here

Il Parle, Elle Chante-Love, Desire and Mystery - Chanteuse Melissa Errico, working in collaboration with New Yorker essayist and lyricist Adam Gopnik, presents a series of three concerts weaving together music and conversation. The trio of concerts delves into every aspect of the great French obsession: l'amour fou, or crazy, overpowering, all-consuming love. Through these evenings Errico and Gopnik investigate and illuminate the cycle that France first offered the world-of how love becomes desire, how desire is cloaked in mystery, and how then the mystery of desire reveals the madness of love again. click here

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Gabriela Flores partners with guitarist Gilberto Amara for a performance of much beloved Mexican songs. click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Join Paper Mill's own Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into our upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors! This week see The Wanderer Preview with Kenneth Ferrone and Charles Messina. click here

7:30 PM

Encores! Inside the Revival | The Life - In the first installment of the series, Emmy and Tony Award-winning artist Billy Porter (FX's Pose, Kinky Boots) takes audiences through his reimagining of The Life, a twelve-time Tony-nominated musical (including Best Musical). The 1997 musical dramatizes complex lives in Times Square in 1980 and tells the story of Queen, a prostitute who strives for a better life against all oppressive forces. Interviewed by Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos, Porter discusses his vision for an updated take on the story that breathes a fresh, honest, and discerning view into the life of sex workers. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore Starring Pretty Yende, Matthew Polenzani, Davide Luciano, and Ildebrando D'Arcangelo, conducted by Domingo Hindoyan. From February 10, 2018. click here

8:00 PM

INTERNATIONAL VOICES PROJECT VIRTUAL FESTIVAL: "The Boatman" - In this surreal satire, an Egyptian couple who have been engaged for seven years but unable to marry, because they can't get together the money for an apartment, attempt to find a place to be intimate. The Boatman explores the exploitation and humiliation of the weak and the poor. click here

Stars in the House - Tiler Peck, Sierra Boggess, Chloé Arnold and Lil Buck click here

BPN Town Hall: Broadway for Biden PEP RALLY! - The lights of Broadway may be dark due to this administration's failure to control COVID-19, but the passion and activism of the Broadway community shines bright, as we fight for the leadership and change that arrives with a Biden-Harris Administration," said Host Eric Ulloa. "To kick off the last few weeks before the election, we give you a Broadway Pep Rally to cheer on the future we can't wait to see arrive when Joe and Kamala take center stage." Featuring special guests Joel Grey, Donna Murphy, Harolyn Blackwell, James Monroe Iglehart, Telly Leung, Lesli Margherita, Patti Murin, Brandon Uranowitz, Zachary Prince, Leslie Uggams, and stars from Beetlejuice, Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, and Dana Steingold! click here

Spotlight on Plays: Gore Vidal's THE BEST MAN - Starring in Alphabetical Order Elizabeth Ashley, Reed Birney, Matthew Broderick, Katie Finneran, Morgan Freeman, Julie Halston, Stacy Keach, Robert Krulwich, John Malkovich, Zachary Quinto, Phylicia Rashad, Robert Sella, Lee Wilkof, Vanessa Williams, Whitney Winfield with Sean Close, Travoye Joyner, Jered McLenigan, TJ Wagner. Directed by Michael Wilson. click here

8:30 PM

Lessons In Survival- The Old Leadership is Dead" - Fueled by the urgency of our present moment, The Commissary, a multigenerational collective of more than 40 theatre artists, have come together to reinvestigate the words of trailblazing artists and activists who survived and created in times of revolution in our country. Baldwin. Giovanni. Davis. Lorde. Hansberry. Rustin. Hamer. In Lessons In Survival, a cohort of actors channel historic conversations, interviews and speeches, listening to original broadcasts on an in-ear feed and speaking exactly what they hear. In bringing these words to new life in the present, they ask what these voices can teach us about our country now and the opportunity for true change that stands before us. How might they propel us to look courageously at the effects of systemic racism, to imagine ourselves outside of its prescriptions, and to create, together, a shared future of collective liberation? click here

