Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, July 29- with Thomas Kail, Shoshana Bean and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 29, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:30 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - National Radio Series Program 44: Vienna. With a program titled "Vienna," music lovers can rest assured that the music they are about to hear is among the finest ever composed. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Age-Defying Stretches with Finis Jhung click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Song/Story Time with Lillias White click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Shoshana Bean! click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Follies' Workshop (Part 2/2) | Lawrence Alexander - A sexy number in the style of Michael Bennett called The Story of Lucy and Jessie, inspired by Warren Carlyle's choreography. This Classic jazz number is from the fantasy section from Sondheim's masterpiece Follies! Come ready to move! click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Virtual Access Workshop for Children with Disabilities. Join the artists of New York City Ballet in a series of free, 45-minute movement workshops specially designed for children with disabilities, powered by Zoom. click here

1:00 PM

Folksbiene! LIVE - The temperature continues to get turned-up with more of NYTF's summer songs. The Golden Bride herself, Rachel Policar and special guest Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish's Feyedke, Cameron Johnson, will be singing lullabies and love songs that will have you all swooning! click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Improv - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:30 PM

Three Kings - When Patrick is eight years old his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of 'The Three Kings'. Years later - recalling that meeting, and the revelations that followed - Patrick traces the events of his father's life - and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments and audacious self delusion. By turns, hilarious and heartbreaking, Three Kings is about fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships. The world premiere of Three Kings, a brand new play by Stephen Beresford written for and starring Andrew Scott, has been created especially for Old Vic: IN CAMERA. This scratch performance will be streamed live directly from the iconic Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop for five performances only. click here

3:00 PM

Black Theatre Week - Voices From The Black: LGBTQAI+. Curated by Dr. John Shevin Foster with special guest Ron Simons. Voices From The Black: LGBTQAI+ is a presentation of monologues and 2-person plays that shed light on areas and subjects which are relevant today, but usually hidden from the mainstream. Playwrights and casts TBD. click here

Battery Dance TV- All Kids Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

The Show Must Go Online- Julius Caesar - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Kids Cardio Dance Party with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

4:00 PM

The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker - In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos. Enter the Chaos Twins. Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. Special guest Thomas Kail! click here

G-SESSIONS: WHAT'S YOUR G STATUS? - The Harlem Arts Foundation with the G Project, has just announced the line-up of special guests for its premiere season of the G Sessions: What Is Your G Status?, 20 minutes of stimulating one on one conversation by a host with one special guest to define and discuss their G Status. Each interview reinforces the mission of The (G)eneration Project to build and expand a dialogue between people from all walks of life, in order to begin to recognize ourselves in each other and each other in ourselves: We are ALL immigrants. click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Foxtrot - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Be Our Guest with Andréa Burns - We're excited to welcome Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!, In the Heights) . A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. Join live to ask questions! click here

7:00 PM

Black Theatre Week - Kamilah Forbes, Executive Producer of the Apollo Theater moderates a conversation between Tarik Trotter (aka Black Thought) of the Grammy winning Hip-Hop band The Roots and Academy and Academy Award winner John Ridley (Twelve Years A Slave) about their upcoming collaboration on the new musical Black No More. With music and lyrics by Trotter and a book by Ridley, the musical is based on the 1931 novel, a satire on race relations by George S. Schuyler, is scheduled to be produced by The New Group in 2021. click here

Flight Simulator - The Flight Recorder Reading Series is now the Flight Simulator Remote Readings: evenings of digital poetry! Flight Recorder is bringing you brand-new evenings of poetry, only at The Tank! We chose the name because we believe that art can tell us where we are, where we're going, and where we've gone wrong. click here

HERE at Home 837 Venice Boulevard - To make room for some of our new Online and IRL programming, HERE@Home Watch Parties are now on last Wednesdays at 7pm. Up next is Faye Driscoll's 837 Venice Boulevard. Using physical manipulation and humor, 837 Venice Boulevard paints the lonesome emotional landscape of a neglected kid left to her own fantasies and fears, while exploring universal themes of identity, blame, and how exhausting it is to have to "be somebody" all the time. click here

New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series - Now in its 13th season, New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series presents exclusive "pre-premieres" of new musicals in the early stages of development. New York Theatre Barn is keeping original live theatre alive during this unprecedented time. From our homes to yours, we are excited to share and experience the magic of live theatre in development. click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Babbling by the Brook. Join Paper Mill's own Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into our upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors! click here

7:30 PM

The Marsh Presents - Hosted by Gail Schickele. Performed by Jude Treder-Wolff "This Isn't Helping" is a comedic account of a long-time therapist's struggle with burn-out after 20 years of treating survivors of the World Trade Center attacks. The therapist's search for renewed hope and the spark to continue doing the work she loves means facing some dark emotions, difficult truths about mental health, and surprising encounters with some fascinating people who thought they could help. Special guest Jean Campbell, co-founder of Bravehearts Retreats, will join Solo Arts Heal producer Gail Schickele and Treder-Wolff for a post-performance discussion on experiential life-changing retreats and workshops for personal growth and healing, as well as professional training for therapists and health care providers. click here

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - BLUES IN DRAG BY SUSANA COOK It's time to change the police uniforms. The militarized, uptight, uncomfortable police uniforms that attempt to convey strength, toxic masculinity and authority has clearly failed us. They scare us. Sneakers, dresses and more gender fluid attire will make us feel safe. click here

Red Bull Theatre Presents "A HOMELY SWAIN" WITH - Celebrated Shakespearean Chukwudi Iwuji (Othello and Hamlet at The Public Theater) joins host Nathan Winkelstein to discuss Henry VI, the man who would be 'a Homely Swain'. Chuk tackled this role in all three plays of the Henry VI trilogy for the ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY in 2006 in productions helmed by Michael Boyd. Chuk will read a passage from the play and discuss his thoughts on text and character in Shakespeare. They'll take questions through Facebook LIVE. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Rigoletto Starring Ileana Cotrubas, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Levine. From November 7, 1977. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - SCANDAL Cast Reunion with Kerry Washington (Olivia Pope), Tony Goldwyn (President Fitzgerald Grant), Bellamy Young (President Mellie Grant), Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene), Kate Burton (Vice President Sally Langston), Dan Bucatinsky (James Novak), Norm Lewis (Edison Davis), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins), Guillermo Díaz (Huck), Cornelius Smith (Marcus Walker), George Newbern (Charlie), Joe Morton (Rowan Pope) and Executive Producer/Director Tom Verica. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner Ballet | Ashley Andrews - Have you ever tried Ballet? Why not give it a go? Come and join Ashley for an introduction to the world of Ballet. This particular class offers a Ballet Barre for beginners. You will learn all the exercises performed at the barre while focusing on technique and quality of movement. It's a great way to exercise, have fun and learn a new skill. click here

9:00 PM

#WHILEWEBREATHE - #WhileWeBreathe: A Night of Creative Protest in benefit of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc and The Bail Project, Black Organizing for Leadership and Dignity (BOLD), BYP100 Education Fund, Forced Trajectory Project (FTP), The Justice Committee, and SONG. The evening will feature at least 11 world premiere short works, written and produced in response to this crux moment in American history. click here

