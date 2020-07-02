Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, July 2- Judy Kuhn, Conor McPherson and More

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 2, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Stretch/Yoga | Bethany Tesarck - Spend 30 min with Bethany as she helps you finish the day by centering yourself physically and mentally. IMPORTANT INFORMATION: This beginner yoga/stretch class is meant for everyone, with movement that will expand your stretching vocabulary and start your day feeling invigorated. click here

10:30 AM

Tuesday, Thursday, April, August - Broken Records hosts offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Strengthen Your Turnout with Finis Jhung click here

Broadway Babysitters - Rockin' Sing-a-Long with Mike Messer click here

12:00 PM

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

Ailey Extension - BellydanceBURN with Janelle Issis click here

A Fireside Chat with Lisa Ramirez - Playwright Lisa Ramirez (Exit Cuckoo, Art of Memory) joins San Francisco Playhouse artistic director Bill English for a fireside chat. click here

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Meet the Makers: Conor McPherson - Acclaimed Irish playwright Conor McPherson (Girl from the North Country) speaks with Irish Rep Artistic Director Charlotte Moore and Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly about playwriting, creativity, coronavirus and more. click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

National Theatre at Home- Les Blancs - A family and a nation fall apart under the pressure to determine their own identity. Written eleven years after A Raisin in the Sun, Lorraine Hansberry's final drama, Les Blancs, is a highly theatrical search for the soul of post-colonial Africa. Yaël Farber (Mies Julie, Nirbhaya) directs this brave, illuminating and powerful work that confronts the hope and tragedy of revolution. click here

La MaMa Kids Online: Funny Bunny - Funny Bunny Led by Honey Goodenough Do you wanna Dance with Somebunny? Meet Funny Bunny! She loves to dance, play and have a very silly day! Join-in the fun as she hops and skips through her favorite letters in the alphabet with lots of laughs, puppets, music, and more! click here

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party for Tots with Sasha Hutchings click here

4:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Singing Technique | Ellyn Marsh - Learning to sing is all mental and placement. It's easier than you think. click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

CSC's Classic Conversations - Four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Fiddler on the Roof, Fun Home, She Loves Me) click here

Battery Dance TV- Tango - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- 'Clueless' Workshop | Charlie Sutton - Come and dance to No Scrubs inspired by Clueless on Broadway. Warm up, Learn choreography, hear stories and ask questions from a Broadway veteran! click here

Flight Simulator - The Flight Recorder Reading Series is now the Flight Simulator Remote Readings: evenings of digital poetry! Flight Recorder is bringing you brand-new evenings of poetry, only at The Tank! We chose the name because we believe that art can tell us where we are, where we're going, and where we've gone wrong. click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Humanities Symposium Series: Critics and Criticism. Join us on the 1997 production of Out of Order, moderated by publicists Richard Kornberg and Rick Miramontez, with a critics panel including Clive Barnes, Peter Filichia, Howard Kissel, and Gretchen Van Benthuysen. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Bizet's Carmen Starring Anita Hartig, Anita Rachvelishvili, Aleksandrs Antonenko, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by Pablo Heras-Casado. From November 1, 2014. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Dizzy's Club is bringing "the best jazz room in the city" to your home. Join us every week for livestream living room concerts from some of Dizzy's Club's favorite musicians. click here

8:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - From the Vault: An Audio stream of LA Opera's 2015 production of The Marriage of Figaro click here

Rule of 7x7 - RULE OF is an ongoing series that premieres 7 brand-new 10 minute plays by 7 different writers. For each show, every playwright comes up with one rule, then the 7 playwrights create new plays using all 7 rules. Some past rules have been: "Bright sunshine." and "Somewhere on page one: a back-handed compliment, followed by ten seconds of silence." and "'This reminds me of the time I (an action) with (a person).'" click here

Stars in the House - Special guests TBA click here

Joe's Pub Live - Dubbed 'Best Lounge Act of 2009' by New York Magazine, Ethan Lipton & His Orchestra play an edgy brand of jazz/folk/alternative nosh with a chewy singer-songwriter center. With melancholy wit and a cockeyed worldview, sepia-toned frontman Lipton and band mates Eben Levy (guitar), Ian Riggs (bass) and Vito Dieterle (sax) deliver songs steeped in mixed-message sincerity and soul. The band has appeared at Celebrate Brooklyn, MASS MOCA, Bryant Park, the Camden Opera House, Tangier (LA), Vermont Arts Exchange, and has been featured on NPR and radio stations around the country. click here

9:00 PM

SEATTLE DANCE COLLECTIVE presents Penny Saunders' Home - Watch the world premiere of Penny Saunders' Home, one of five new works commissioned by Seattle Dance Collective and created under the constraints of the pandemic. click here

9:15 PM

Muny Magic in Your Home - Danielle Bowen (Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, 2016), Ali Ewoldt (Martha Jefferson in 1776, 2019; Philia in A Funny Thing...Forum, 2017; Maria in West Side Story, 2013), Stephanie Gibson (Gabrielle in Cinderella, 2019; Inga in Young Frankenstein, 2016; Gertie Cummings in Oklahoma!, 2007) and Elena Shaddow (Marian in The Music Man, 2016; Cinderella in Into the Woods, 2015) give moving tributes to leading ladies of past Muny seasons, including Ethel Merman, Shirley Jones and Bernadette Peters. click here

