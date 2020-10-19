Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, October 19- with Keala Settle, Jennifer Holliday, and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, October 19, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

2:00 PM

Here We Are, Come On, and Excerpts from the work of Lynn Nottage - Food for Thought Productions, which started out as the brainchild of award winning writer Susan Charlotte, was launched in the Fall of 2000. This acclaimed theatre company presents a series of one-act plays by award-winning writers performed by an alternating repertory of Broadway stars and directors. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Keala Settle - Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the series offers viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! And, it's all LIVE! Keala Settle received world-wide attention for portraying Lettie Lutz, a bearded lady, in 2017's musical film The Greatest Showman, alongside stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and Zendaya. The song "This Is Me" from the film, principally sung by Settle, won the 2018 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song. click here

4:00 PM

City Ballet the Podcast - Former NYCB Principal Dancers Patricia McBride and Peter Schaufuss discuss The Steadfast Tin Soldier with former NYCB dancer Silas Farley in this new "Hear the Dance" episode. click here

6:00 PM

Letters for Rebecca - Join Broadway stalwart Rebecca Luker and her husband, beloved actor Danny Burstein, in a special livestream letter-writing rally mobilizing the theater community to support those living with ALS. Bring your laptop, phone, paper or just a postcard as we all come together for a 15-minute Zoom call-to-arms to help Rebecca and others battling this terminal and fast-acting disease. Together, we will walk through the simple process of writing to our own US representative to either encourage them to or thank them for supporting ACT of ALS. It'll only take 15 minutes for you to make a difference. click here

6:30 PM

Ballet Essentials Online - Experience the artistry of New York City Ballet firsthand with interactive repertory-based movement workshops, powered by Zoom. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway for Biden Phone Bank - Broadway for Biden's weekly phone banking initiative continues! The evening's theme is Religious Freedom and is set to feature Pulitzer Prize Winner Paula Vogel, Tony Award Winner Rebecca Taichman, Drama Desk Award Winner Richard Topol along with the company of The Band's Visit and Indecent. click here

Broadway by the Decade - Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to present Broadway by the Decade, a virtual guided tour, directed by Michael Weber with Music Director Michael McBride, NOW - Oct. 25. In Broadway by the Decade, Artistic Director Michael Weber takes the audience on a tour of Broadway's history from the late 1800s to the present day. Weber shares the story of how the American idiom, the musical, was created decade by decade with many new musical performances starring Porchlight favorites performing songs from Show Boat, Girl Crazy, Funny Girl, A Chorus Line, Les Miserables, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Waitress and more. Broadway by the Decade is available for streaming every day through October 25. All viewing links will be available via email for 72 hours post-purchase. Tickets are $15- $50 and are on sale now at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. click here

Working - In a special arrangement with L.A. Theatre Works, Porchlight Music Theatre will host the first revised and updated version of this 1970s cult classic, based on the legendary book by Studs Terkel. With a cast of twenty, "Working" is a rousing musical for anyone who has ever punched a clock, a cow or a supervisor-or wanted to. "Working" debuts Friday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. Central and available for viewing on Vimeo for FREE through Sunday, Nov. 8. click here

National Dance Institute's Star Party - National Dance Institute (NDI), the non-profit arts education organization founded in 1976 by New York City Ballet dancer Jacques d'Amboise, hosts its 2020 Star Party, a livestream event featuring stars performing song and dance celebrating the cosmos. Hosted by John Lithgow, the evening will raise funds to bring NDI to under-resourced New York City public schools where arts education is at risk. Speakers and performers include: Jacques d'Amboise, renowned ballet dancer and National Dance Institute founder; Charlotte d'Amboise, actress and dancer; Ariana DeBose, actor/singer/dancer; Denys Drozdyuk & Antonina Skobina, Ballroom dancers; John Lithgow, actor/singer; Lloyd Knight, Martha Graham Dance Company principal dancer; Terrence Mann, actor and singer; Mandy Patinkin, actor and singer, and Kathryn Grody, actress and writer; Billy Porter, actor/singer/dancer; Chita Rivera, actor/singer/dancer; Leonardo Sandoval, tap dancer/Music From the Sole; Daniel Ulbricht, New York City Ballet principal dancer; Blakeley White-McGuire and Lorenzo Pagano, Martha Graham Dance Company dancers; Tony Yazbeck, Broadway actor/singer/dancer; and more click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia Starring Joyce DiDonato, Juan Diego Flórez, Peter Mattei, John Del Carlo, and John Relyea, conducted by Maurizio Benini. From March 24, 2007. click here

Red Bull Theater- KEENE - It's love at first sight for Kai, a Japanese musicologist, when she spies Tyler, the only student of color in his PhD cohort, at a Shakespeare conference. Each night, while Tyler dreams he is the subject of his thesis: Ira Aldridge, the first black man to play Othello, Kai dreams of Tyler. As dreams start to merge with reality, Tyler and Kai are brought closer together. Yet Tyler, like Ira before him, can not perceive the inevitable betrayal of his closest ally. A heartfelt ode to always being the second-class genius of color, Keene is a playful riff on early-career academia, Shakespeare's Othello, and the power of American pop. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Act 2... Now What? Career Transitions! Guest host Brenda Braxton welcomes Danny Lo Buono and Natasha Rennalls Neary. click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

Jennifer Holliday's 60th Birthday Concert - Jennifer Holliday - Broadway's original Dreamgirl - celebrates her 60th birthday with you, direct to your living room! Holliday is a Tony- and two-time Grammy Award-winner whose career spans over four decades. Her 60th birthday show will feature hit songs from the Broadway musical Dreamgirls, tributes to her childhood idol Aretha Franklin, and original works from her own albums. She'll be joined by a six-piece band with a few special celebrity birthday shout-outs. Jennifer Holliday is a survivor and even after almost 40 years since she opened in Dreamgirls on Broadway, Holliday is still telling the world that she's staying and you're gonna love her! click here

DANCING For DEMOCRACY: Flip The Senate - DANCING For DEMOCRACY announces DANCE COMPETITION to benefit FLIP THE SENATE. Tony and Drama Desk Award Winning Director and Choreographer Kathleen Marshall has come onboard as the Celebrity Judge for the Dance Competition. Contestants can tune in to learn and review the Biden Victory Dance on Monday, October 19, 5pm PT/8pm ET on the Broadway Sessions YouTube Channel. A donation of $10 to Flip The Senate will serve as an entry fee. Deadline for contestants to submit their Victory Dance videos is October 31, 2020. Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes, The Pajama Game, Wonderful Town) will be viewing each video to choose 5 Special Winners. She will be judging on creativity and uniqueness and will announce the winners November 3rd, Election Day via the Dancing For Democracy Instagram! Make sure to follow to receive updates! click here

