Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, July 13- with Lupita Nyong'o, Phylicia Rashad & More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 13, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

I Can't Remember Anything by Arthur Miller - Food for Thought Productions, which started out as the brainchild of award winning writer Susan Charlotte, was launched in the Fall of 2000. This acclaimed theatre company presents a series of one-act plays by award-winning writers performed by an alternating repertory of Broadway stars and directors. click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Audra McDonald (Rerun) - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Acting Through Song | Zonya Love - Allow me to help you dig deeper into the lyrics of a song. I will guide you through acting techniques that will allow you to connect with and personalize the material thereby enhancing your performance. We'll utilize subtext, strategy, and substitution to craft a song that isn't only beautiful to hear, but also compelling to watch. click here

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

Billy & Billie - The Complete Series - By Neil LaBute. Starring Adam Brody, Lisa Joyce, Gia Crovatin, Jake Lacy, Phil Burke, Fred Weller, Victor Slezak, Jan Maxwell, Li Jun Li, and Katie Paxton. click here

6:00 PM

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

The Irish... and How They Got That Way - This celebration is a special fundraiser in place of Irish Rep's annual gala, which was originally scheduled for June 8. At 6PM on July 13, Irish Repertory Theatre will host a private Zoom pre-show reception for VIP guests and supporters featuring a live performance by Ciarán Sheehan and live conversations with the cast and creatives. click here

Battery Dance TV- Salsa - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - HAND WASH BY JEFF MCMAHON Monday nights at 6:30pm EST in July. Each program will feature 1-2 new pieces with total time for the evening 10-20 minutes. You'll be done by dinnertime. click here

7:00 PM

The Irish (Rep)... and How We Got That Way: A Celebration of Endurance and Perseverance Through Hard Times - The evening will feature a special screening of selections from the 1998 Irish Rep World Premiere production of The Irish... and How They Got That Way by Pulitzer Prize winner Frank McCourt (Angela's Ashes, 'Tis, Teacher Man) and conversations with Irish Rep co-founders Charlotte Moore and Ciarán O'Reilly, Irish Rep board chair Kathleen Begala, Frank McCourt's widow and Irish Rep board chair emerita Ellen McCourt, and Frank McCourt's brother Malachy McCourt. The video will then be available to stream through July 19. click here

Loser Boy: Boom Boom on the Zoom Zoom - Behold! A live improv show on Zoom! You probably don't know Loser Boy as an improv team charting a course to undiscovered improvisation, but that's who we are. We're taking our show online and that's a new thing in itself! LOSER BOY features Dana Patrice, Emily Keown, Deirdre Manning, Jordan McDonough and John Racioppo PLUS special guests!! click here

Walls Come Tumbling Down by Genevieve Jessee | A Live Play Reading - Darryl V. Jones directs a reading of this short play by Genevieve Jessee, featuring Dwayne Clay, Leigh Rondon-Davis, and Kenny Scott. Registration is required. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Acting Improvisation | Mark Evans - Join me for some super fun improvisation classes! We'll be learning the basic rules of improv and comedy and using them as a foundation to explore what it means to feel completely comfortable living in the unknown. In this very safe, nurturing, playful class we'll develop skills to help navigate improvised scenes confidently and understand how those tools can also positively affect your day to day life. click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - New Voices 2008: Paper Mill Goes Platinum. Celebrating 70 years of Entertainment. The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse's Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10-18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff. click here

7:30 PM

"ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE" WITH Stephen Spinella - two-time Tony winner Stephen Spinella joins the Podversation to discuss his approach to text and the character of the great melancholic enigma Jacques from Shakespeare's As You Like It. He'll read passages from the play and discuss his thoughts on the text, character, and the evolution of Shakespeare with host Nathan Winkelstein click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Manon Lescaut Starring Kristine Opolais, Roberto Alagna, Massimo Cavalletti, and Brindley Sherratt, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From March 5, 2016. click here

Bindlestiff Open Stage Quarantine Edition - The mission of Bindlestiff Family Variety Arts, Inc. is to bring joy and wonder into the world. We cultivate, develop, and sustain the circus and variety arts. We celebrate tradition while maintaining an irreverent spirit, keeping the circus arts current, accessible, and relevant. click here

REMOJO 2020 GOES DIGITAL! - REMOJO, the company's recurring sneak peek at works in progress goes digital, giving audiences a chance to get up close and personal with Latinx theater, music, dance, and film/media artists. Events will broadcast for free on website, Zoom, and social media platforms. click here

8:00 PM

Experiments 20: Erased - Written by Coleen MacPherson A film play reading across borders Produced by La MaMa, Open Heart Surgery Theatre and Operation Fun Club (OFC) Set within a claustrophobic room of a greeting card factory, four workers create ready-made sentiments for the masses. As each worker navigates their relationship to power, in a world run by an anonymous system, we begin to learn what exists past the four walls: people are being 'disappeared' and a resistance of women have been lost ... click here

Stars in the House - Guest Host Andréa Burns welcomes rising talent from Manhattan School Of Music Elizabeth Baxley. click here

Richard II - Join WNYC and The Public Theater as they bring Free Shakespeare on the Radio to the airwaves with William Shakespeare's RICHARD II. Brought to you in a serialized radio broadcast over four nights, listen as the last of the divinely anointed monarchs descends and loses it all. When King Richard banishes his cousin Henry Bolingbroke and deprives him of his inheritance, he unwittingly creates an enemy who will ultimately force him from the throne. One of the Bard's only dramas entirely in verse, this epic and intimate play presents the rise of the house of Lancaster through a riveting tale of lost sovereignty, political intrigue, and psychological complexity. Conceived for the radio and directed by Saheem Ali, experience this beautiful and cutting play in an exciting serialized radio format from wherever you are! click here

The Golden Gays NYC - Join Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose as they sing and dance their way through their most memorable Golden memories -- and search for the missing Sophia. This streaming version of the hit stage production that has toured all over the U.S. stars the hilarious drag trio Jason B. Schmidt, Andy Crosten, and Gerry Mastrolia. With a special guest appearance by Mrs. Kasha Davis from RuPaul's Drag Race as Sophia! click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

9:00 PM

Mondays in the Club - A weekly party around a piano. Curated chaos. A spontaneous cabaret. With Lance Horne behind the piano and a roster of co-hosts, surprise guests, and whoever is there that night, you never know what it could turn into. Anything can happen on a Monday! click here

9:15 PM

Muny Magic in Your Home - Muny newcomer Mikaela Bennett (Ella in Cinderella, 2019) and St. Louis native, and former Muny Kid and Teen, Alex Prakken (Courier in 1776, 2019; Marius in Les Misérables, 2013), take audiences on an enchanted journey through the musical theatre songbook. click here

