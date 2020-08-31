Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, August 31- with Sierra Boggess, Katie Finneran, and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, August 31, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner Jazz | Sarah Crane - Sarah is back with her high energy class and cannot wait to dance with you all! In this class we'll be focusing on technique and the details that take you as the dancer to the next level. While this is a beginner class, any level is welcome and there's no time like right now to improve basic skills. Sarah will spend the first half of class focusing on a warm up and technique. And the class will end in a combination putting together skills that were touched on in the beginning of class. Come to class ready to have a great time! See you all there :) click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:30 PM

ARTS LEADERS: Be An #ArtsHero Town Hall - Be An #ArtsHero is an intersectional, grassroots movement that seeks to ensure all 5.1 million Americans who work in the Arts can stay alive and in their homes, with jobs to return to when the crisis subsides. Join us to learn how you can get involved in the movement and participate in the nationwide "Arts Workers Unite!" event on Labor Day (Mon, 9/7). Our collective survival depends on each and every one of you! click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Sierra Boggess - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:00 PM

Live with Atlantic | Inside the Ensemble - Atlantic Ensemble members discuss the history of our company, and how their work has evolved since those early days. Featuring fan favorite Isiah Whitlock Jr.! click here

6:00 PM

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

Battery Dance TV- Salsa - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

SOLDIERGIRLS - Rattlestick Theater presents a benefit concert of SOLDIERGIRLS: a new musical with book and lyrics by Em Weinstein and music by Emily Johnson-Erday. This free online benefit will raise money for SPART*A (Service Members, Partners, Allies for Respect and Tolerance for All) and will take place on Monday, August 31st at 7pm ET. Performers include: Jenn Colella, Chilina Kennedy, Lilli Cooper, Ezra Menas, Melanie Field, Jessie Shelton, Anna Crivelli, Danielle Chaves, Hannah Van Sciver, and Madeleine Barker, featuring voiceover by Madeline Seidman and dance by Abigail Isom and Madi Cupp-Enyard. The video presentation will be designed by Erin Sullivan. click here

BACKSTAGE WITH MARCIA MILGROM DODGE - Backstage with MMD provides a personal and intimate forum, in which award-winning director Marcia Milgrom Dodge and her guests will share insightful and entertaining stories from some of their most beloved stage productions. Special guests: Dame Julie Andrews and her daughter, author Emma Walton, from the Bay Street production of Simeon's Gift. click here

Broadway for Biden Phone Bank - Broadway for Biden's weekly phone banking initiative continues tomorrow, Monday, August 31, 2020, featuring artists from the celebrated Broadway musicals Dear Evan Hansen and Be More Chill. Alex Boniello and Andrew Barth Feldman from the cast of Dear Evan Hansen and Be More Chill creator Joe Iconis and stars Will Roland (also an original Dear Evan Hansen cast member) and Stephanie Hsu will host the evening on behalf of Broadway for Biden. click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - New Voices 2001: Celebrate Rodgers and Hammerstein. The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse's Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10-18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff. click here

7:15 PM

Quantum Theatre presents Constellations - Roland, a beekeeper, and Marianne, a quantum physicist, meet through a chance encounter and a multitude of possibilities stretch out before them. Three couples of married actors lead us through shifting realities and an infinity of parallel universes in this romantic play exploring the intersection of free will, destiny, and love. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - R. Strauss's Elektra Starring Nina Stemme, Adrianne Pieczonka, Waltraud Meier, Burkhard Ulrich, and Eric Owens, conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen. From April 30, 2016. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Andréa Mondays! Guest Host Andréa Burns welcomes Two-Time Tony Award Winner, Katie Finneran. click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Acting Through Song | Jonathan Roxmouth - Jonathan Roxmouth shifts things from a discussion to a practical demonstration of how to make your audience feel something. Prepare 16 bars of your "go to" song and perform it for the class with a track or self-accompaniment. Then receive feedback and see what that does to your performance. An interactive classroom experience where fun and growth is encouraged. If you don't want to perform and just want to observe, that's ok too! All levels and ages welcome! click here

9:00 PM

NIGHTLIFE ENTERTAINERS: Be An #ArtsHero Town Hall hosted by Jackie Cox - Hosted by Jackie Cox! Be An #ArtsHero is an intersectional, grassroots movement that seeks to ensure all 5.1 million Americans who work in the Arts can stay alive and in their homes, with jobs to return to when the crisis subsides. Join us to learn how you can get involved in the movement and participate in the nationwide "Arts Workers Unite!" event on Labor Day (Mon, 9/7). click here

