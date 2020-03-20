Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, March 20- With Patrick Wilson, Norbert Leo Butz & More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 20, 2020.

What can you watch today?

1:00pm- Annette Tanner will host Broadway Dreams' #DreamingTogether with special guest Noah Ricketts. Watch from their Facebook page!

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram!

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring Patrick Wilson. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

5:00pm- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene will present Ben Liebert from Fiddler in the Roof in Yiddish will be performing the songs of the great Allan Sherman.Watch on the company's Facebook here!

6:00pm- Company stars Bobby Conte Thornton and Claybourne Elder will broadcast live on Instagram as part of Company's 'Being A-Live' series!

7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment (Starring Natalie Dessay and Juan Diego Flórez, conducted by Marco Armiliato), tonight. Watch here!

8:00pm- Seth Rudetsky continues Stars in the House, featuring Broadway favorite Norbert Leo Butz. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

New Victory Arts Break's Percussion Week

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

A.C.T.'s Gloria and Toni Stone

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Berkley Rep's School Girls: Or, The African Mean Girls Play

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

What did you miss yesterday?

Larsen and Settle visit Stars in the House!

Arden sings from his Living Room!

BroadwayWorld rewinds to Pal Joey in 2008

Hewitt sings from the vault!





