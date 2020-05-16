Virtual Theatre This Weekend: May 16-17- with Tony Shalhoub, Andrew Barth Feldman and More!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, May 16-17, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Standard Time

Saturday, May 16

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Reading Music (Part II) w/ Haley Bennett - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginners Tap w/ Jeremy Benton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays in the House: HAPPY DAYS: By Samuel Beckett. Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub. click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:15 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Intermediate Tap w/ Jeremy Benton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters- Song & Story time - Full joy coming at you with Broadway's Abby C. Smith (Spongebob, Gentleman's Guide to Murder). Sing-Along to your favorite songs, do a little dance, and light up your living room (and your smiles). Parents, you're welcome to join too! click here

4:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Scene Analysis w/ Sean Patrick Doyle - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Musical Theater Sing Along w/ Micah Young - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Swing - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome- Charlie Rosen'S BROADWAY BIG BAND - A full-sized jazz orchestra composed of seventeen musicians all play bandleader Charlie Rosen's re-imagined arrangements of an eclectic mix of tunes from Broadway's past, present and beyond! Both modern and classic showtunes are on display in this hugely unique and winning evening, sung by the best and brightest of Broadway's young generation of leading performers in the timeless tradition of a big band. Directed by Max Friedman. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Ballet Barre w/ Tomas Matos - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Verdi's Rigoletto Starring Diana Damrau, Oksana Volkova, Piotr Beczała, and Željko Lučić, conducted by Michele Mariotti. From February 16, 2013. click here

8:00 PM

Joe's Pub Live - COMFORT GIRL is an exploration - in song and story - of the lives of Chinese 'comfort women', a cruel euphemism for the women who were abducted and forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese army during WWII. There were over 200,000 of these young women, most of whom were from China or Korea. Lured by false promises of work or kidnapped - shipped far away from their families - they were kept in terrible conditions. Many died or were killed during the war. The few who survived stayed silent about their horrifying ordeal, because it was seen as shameful, and even considered treason. COMFORT GIRL is a tribute to these young women and their courage, not only during the War but also afterward - when they returned home to families who didn't always welcome them back with open arms. Their story is still relevant, as survivors continue to fight for justice, and human trafficking remains a major global issue. The music is inspired by true stories survivors have told. click here

Stars in the House - An Evening with Chita Rivera and Friends click here

9:30 PM

The Tank Shot 4 Shot- A drinking game with a movie problem (but online). Actors are blind-cast, scripts are distributed on the day of the show, and drinking rules are rolled out shortly. Play along! Movies for this weekend to be announced! click here

Sunday, May 17

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- BREAKING INTO BROADWAY: Powerhouse Women w/ Zoe Birkett - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Lincoln Center at Home- #ConcertsforKids - James & Jerome (James Harrison Monaco and Jerome Ellis) are a music and storytelling duo based in NYC. Their works combine live music and narrative in innovative ways, and have been presented by venues such as The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Public Theater's Under The Radar Festival, Lincoln Center Education, and the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, among many others. In this concert video, James & Jerome bring their beloved improvisational music-storytelling project Piano Tales to your home, with two improvised musical tales made for this occasion. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Musical Theater Dance w/ Lauren Haughton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - DEBUT of Plays In The House Jr! Readings of plays for young people performed by young people! Plays In The House Jr: I AND YOU: By Lauren Gunderson. Starring Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) and Samantha Williams (Caroline, or Change). Q&A with the playwright after! click here

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beetlejuice Workshop w/ Tessa Alves - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Broadway Babysitters- Dance Party - Ready to smile? Then get ready to dance with Broadway's Richard Yoder! Learn a Broadway song and dance with the people who made them shine on stage! Fun for the Whole Family! click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- DANCE IT OUT! w/ Meghan Lynch - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

5:00 PM

NYTW Jam Sessions- We know firsthand the joy of hearing music fill the theatre. We've hosted some unforgettable performances on our stage and we're going to toss the mic to some artists for recorded and live performances via our social media channels. Tune in to our Instagram Live for a free concert with married composing/performing duo The Bengsons (Hundred Days)! click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- ChaCha - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome- 54 SINGS GRAND HOTEL: THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT - Join members of the original Broadway cast, including Tony winner Liliane Montevecchi, Tony nominee Karen Akers, Tony nominee Tim Jerome, Tony nominee Walter Willison, Brent Barrett, Ben George, David Jackson, Ken Jennings, Hal Robinson, Meg Tolin Piper, David White, Penny Worth, Chip Zien, with Michael Choi, Bill Coyne, Joshua Dixon, Erin Marie, Nathan Meyer, Chelsie Nectow, Michael Jayne Walker and Jackie Washam as we break out the champagne in salute of this aristocratic score by Robert Wright & George Forrest, with additional music & lyrics by Maury Yeston (and a book by Luther Davis). 1,017 Broadway performances don't lie, Ol' Socks; neither do five Tonys: Grand Hotel has earned an indelible place in the pantheon of Broadway's most beloved musicals. Who Couldn't Dance to tunes such as Maybe My Baby Loves Me, Love Can't Happen & I Want to Go to Hollywood? click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Verdi's Nabucco Starring Liudmyla Monastyrska, Jamie Barton, Russell Thomas, Plácido Domingo, and Dmitry Belosselskiy, conducted by James Levine. From January 7, 2017. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Guest Host Marc Shaiman and friends. click here

9:30 PM

The Tank Shot 4 Shot- A drinking game with a movie problem (but online). Actors are blind-cast, scripts are distributed on the day of the show, and drinking rules are rolled out shortly. Play along! Movies for this weekend to be announced! click here





