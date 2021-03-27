Virtual Theatre This Weekend: March 27-28- with Ashley Spencer, Kara Lindsay and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, March 27-28, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, March 27

12:00 AM

Fully Committed - The New York Times called Fully Committed "immensely entertaining, a richly comic affirmation of everything I've ever heard, or suspected, about the bad behavior that good food can inspire." Featuring one actor playing more than 40 characters, Fully Committed takes place in a famed restaurant where patrons will stop at nothing to secure a reservation- including coercion and bribes. Television and film star Maulik Pancholy plays Sam, who works the reservation line. Pancholy played Jonathan, Alec Baldwin's assistant, in the Emmy-award winning 30 Rock, and Sanjay in the hit series Weeds. Other roles include the upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Phineas and Ferb, and Web Therapy. click here

10:00 AM

Theatre: A Love Story - This is a show for everyone who loves theatre, and misses theatre, but who is sick of American theatre not living up to all it can and should be. It's a theatrical experience where you and four actors sort out all that we loved about coming together to tell stories, rage against what's wrong with everything, and rediscover what's worth fighting for. And when we say "theatre," we also mean the world. click here

10:30 AM

BKLYN- The Musical - Written by Mark Schoenfeld & Barri McPherson, BKLYN - The Musical is a story within a story. On the outside you have a troupe of incredibly talented street performers who are sharing a story from their lives... Then there is the story they tell - the story of a young girl who comes to the U.S. to find the father she never knew. Together these stories create a show that is both touching and inspiring - a real urban fairytale. Starring: Sejal Keshwala, Emma Kingston, Newtion Matthews, Jamie Muscato and Marisha Wallace. click here

Rise Up with Arts - Rise Up With Arts is a global, virtual event, celebrating the magical connection and transformative power of musical theatre, dance and inspirational stories. The virtual event will unite artists from every part of the industry to inspire, empower and raise money for charity Theatre Support Fund+ and Actors Fund. The show will feature dance performances & interviews from Strictly Come Dancing's champion & two time Mirror Ball winner Kevin Clifton, with musical theatre performances & conversation with Ricky Rojas and Aaron Tveit from Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Award winning west-end choreographer Arlene Philips and widow and Trustee of the Gene Kelly Foundation, Patricia Kelly, have also provided their support and will be featured in interviews during the show. There will be further performances from Robin Windsor & Anya Garnis one of the leading couples from 'So You Think You Can Dance' and many many more exciting and inspiring guests. click here

11:00 AM

The Money Episode with Vasthy's Friends! - Join Broadway Stars Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom, Spongebob, Mary Poppins), Richard Yoder (Hello Dolly), Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages), and more as they dive deep into Money! Come dance, sing, learn the importance and value of money with Vasthy's Friends! click here

2:00 PM

LIBERTY's DAUGHTERS - Immigrant Women's Monologues - Immigrant/International Artists and Scholars in New York (IASNY) and Nuyorican Poets Café invite YOU to LIBERTY's DAUGHTERS an afternoon of IMMIGRANT WOMEN'S MONOLOGUES honoring WOMEN's HISTORY MONTH and WORLD THEATRE DAY presented by artists across generations and ethnicities at the storied (virtual) Nuyorican Poets Café. FEATURING: Lucy Wang, Alice Eve Cohen, Mariana Carreño King, Andrea Crymes, Yvette Heyliger, Antoinette LaVecchia, Saviana Stanescu ~ followed by a 15-minute Talkback with the artists ~ Hosted/Curated by Saviana Stanescu. Introduction by Yvette Heyliger, Dramatists Guild Ambassador. Monologues written and presented by the following playwrights/artists: click here

2:30 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - James Seabright presents The Sorcerer's Apprentice by Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost Tickets £15 +£3 transaction fee This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. click here

3:00 PM

UNCSA Jazz Ensembles in Concert - Emerging Artist Series Experience the award-winning UNCSA Jazz Ensemble directed by Ron Rudkin. The concert will feature small jazz groups, including two saxophones, trumpet, trombone and a rhythm section, performing arrangements from the American Songbook and standard tunes by American jazz musicians. click here

The Aran Islands - In the grey, sea-battered landscape of the Aran Islands, full of mist and wild rain, hearth is home and storytellers regale with tales by the fire. When John Millington Synge traveled to these remote islands upon the advice of WB Yeats in 1898, he discovered a bleakly primitive, mystical land that would inspire him for the rest of his life, leading to canonical works in Irish theatre, including The Playboy of the Western World and Riders to the Sea. The Aran Islands: A Performance on Screen is a haunting and visceral experience built around "a hypnotic performance" by Brendan Conroy, one of Ireland's finest actors, as he captures the spirit of Synge in Joe O'Bryne's theatrical adaptation of Synge's early work, "The Aran Islands." This play has been reimagined for digital presentation, transporting audiences to a distant world. click here

4:00 PM

#Bars - The #BARS Workshop is a lab series created by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs. #BARS will go digital in October 2020 with Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs, and Chris Walker hosting monthly online masterclasses with incredible guest artists that will be free and open to the public. Leading up to each masterclass, the #BARS team will release creative prompts on social media so that #BARS can continue to serve as a space for artists to investigate the intersection between contemporary verse and theater while we're all creating and learning from home. Follow along at @barsworkshop on Instagram. click here

7:00 PM

Testament - Via Brooklyn, an interactive theatre company based in NYC, is proud to debut their first-ever streaming production. TESTAMENT is an original play with music written by Tristan Bernays, that tells the story of four oft-overlooked characters from the Bible through the lens and sounds of modern-day America. A sacrificial son. Sisters with a shocking secret. A man on Death Row. Testament invites viewers to bear witness to the dark underbelly of The Good Book. Set in modern-day America, Testament explores the compelling re-imagining of four oft-forgotten Bible characters: Isaac, in therapy after his father nearly sacrificed him to God, Lot's daughters who fled the city of Sodom, and the thief crucified alongside Jesus. The audience is asked to bear witness to these uncomfortable tales, told against a haunting score of gospel and blues, as we behold how their lives have unfolded against the backdrop of today's society. click here

That Night at Gatsby's - Pop the champagne, dress to impress, and RSVP for the party of the century. Roll up to the glamorous Gatsby mansion and prepare to meet legendary characters from the iconic story live. Flirt with Tom and Daisy Buchanan, gossip with George and Myrtle Wilson, raise a glass with Jordan Baker, and seek out the mysterious Gatsby himself. But be careful - each interaction you have will change the course of the evening, as everyone has secrets to hide, and before the night is over, divine decadence will turn into high-stakes drama. With many twists and possible endings, no two parties will be the same. So get ready for an unforgettable night as you uncover what really happened That Night at Gatsby's. click here

7:30 PM

EXHIBIT THIS! The Museum Comedies - Art comes alive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC! This comedy set in the museum combines paintings, sketches, statues, guards, a tour guide, the curator, historical exhibits, and patrons through a series of short scenes and monologues. Shows livestreamed Friday 3/26 7:30 pm, Saturday 3/27 7:30 pm, and Sunday 3/28 3:00 pm. Follow the link to order your tickets today! click here

nu Ensemble: Emotive Responses - Emerging Artist Series The nu Ensemble - the UNCSA contemporary music ensemble - will perform works that represent the cutting edge of the current music scene including the chamber premiere of Joel Puckett's "It Perched for Vespers Nine" and the East Coast premiere of Quinn Mason's "Changes/Transitions" in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. Music by Carlos Simon and Allison Loggins-Hull Hammers involving spoken word, electronics and film are also featured, as is the premiere of a new work by student composer Drew Harris. Conducted by Saxton Rose and Mark A. Norman. click here

Playing With Our Food - So, how have you been staying sane during the past year of lockdown? That's the question The Magnetic Theatre asked one "quaranteam" of actors, and while it remains to be seen how much sanity they've maintained, the answer is, "Playing With Our Food!" Get ready for a weird, wild, hilarious feast of gustatory one-act plays selected, directed, and performed by Tabitha Judy, Strother Stingley, and Tippin. Each taking turns at the directing trough, this "food group" of artists serves up a heaping helping of dark comedy, absurdity, and silliness in the course of four quirky short plays by playwrights from around the country. "Three Women and an Onion," written by Ryan Bultrowicz, finds a Kafkaesque purgatory in an errant allium. Evan Baughfman's "The Last Beans in the Box" explores the secret lives of young wizards' least favorite sweets. Jackie Martin's "Cookies for Bethany" warns of the dangers of taking things that aren't yours. And "37 Scenes, and a Watermelon," by Ian Downes, asks the question, "Do they always cry so much?" So, order some dinner, get comfy with your TV tray, and tuck in to this smorgasbord of tasty theatrical tidbits, delivered via live-stream direct to your living room! click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's Don Giovanni Starring Renée Fleming, Solveig Kringelborn, Hei-Kyung Hong, Paul Groves, Bryn Terfel, Ferruccio Furlanetto, and Sergei Koptchak, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From October 14, 2000. click here

THE LAST 5 YEARS - Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Nicholas Edwards (Frozen, Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell) will star in the production, which features book, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County). The production will be rehearsed remotely and streamed from a New York apartment, following all COVID-19 safety protocols from Actors' Equity Association, the state of New York, and federal guidelines. click here

8:00 PM

The Barre Project - This choreographic miniature, with brilliant, engaging performances from its stellar cast, is a joyous offering to the greater dance community. Conceived while theaters were dark and stages vacant, Forsythe set to work looking for a common theme running through our challenging times. Inspired by dancers worldwide who were unable to access formal classes but committed to sustaining themselves and their art, The Barre Project consists of five musical episodes that focus on the most primary feature of ballet training: barre. click here

Nadia Pinder's Mind As Well - Not a single task gets done on time or to completion. The bullet journal is mostly an ornamental piece on the desk. If I could just get something done, finish a single task, maybe my fingers and toes could convince my brain to get on board, pick up the pace, and produce anything. Worth a try. Might as well. click here

Oregon Shakespeare Festival- Julius Caesar - This muscular 2017 production features the signature physical storytelling of director Shana Cooper and choreographer Erika Chong Shuch. Shakespeare's political thriller shows what happens to powerbrokers-honorable and not-when their motives and means lead to unexpected consequences they cannot control. click here

Prometheus Bound - Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text. The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda, Juan Arturo, Olivia Rose Barresi, Chloe Simone Crawford, Brenda Crawley, Iván Hernandez, Macy Lanceta, Alice Marcondes, and Kaila Wooten. click here

The Box Show - THE BOX SHOW One Woman. 30 Characters. All Inside of a Cupboard! Written and Performed by Dominique Salerno In this hilarious solo show, one woman performs 30 different characters from inside a box. (Yes, you read that correctly: the whole show takes place inside of a box!) Each time the box opens the audience discovers an entirely new reality, including: a drunken couple in Las Vegas, the entire Greek Army inside the Trojan Horse, a lonely Giantess, a lost Pope, and so much more! With sketch-style characters and musical numbers, THE BOX SHOW is a fast-paced roller coaster ride that plunges its audience into vastly different worlds without ever leaving the physical space of THE BOX. click here

8:30 PM

Tributes- Frank & Ella - Frank & Ella closes out The Cabaret Project of St. Louis' virtual season of Tributes. Celebrated crooner/pianist Tony DeSare and Broadway powerhouse Capathia Jenkins join forces to bring to life the magic of two of our musical greats. Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald never recorded together but they performed side by side on several television specials, demonstrating a divine chemistry possible only between two masters. Tony DeSare has been a mainstay on nightclub, concert and orchestral stages throughout the country for over two decades. Capathia Jenkins is the powerful actress/singer known for her Broadway credits (Caroline, or Change, Newsies, The Civil War) and concert work. DeSare and Jenkins have performed this musical tribute with symphony orchestras throughout the country and are now teaming up to film an intimate piano/vocal version exclusively for The Cabaret Project of St. Louis. click here

9:00 PM

Theatre in the Dark's MOBY DICK IN THE DARK - Live online audio theatre from one of Chicago's most innovative theatre groups! Turn off your screen and crank up your speakers as you come with us into the dark... "Call me Ishmael..." After losing his leg in pursuit of the devilish white whale Moby Dick, Captain Ahab vows vengeance at all costs, but to what lengths will he turn to seek that vengeance--and at what cost to his crew? Actors broadcast live across 5,500 miles to audiences in real time as Theatre in the Dark cooks with signature style the story of young Ishmael's three-year voyage across the earth's oceans in pursuit of Captain Ahab's fiery revenge for an elusive and vengeful sperm whale named Moby Dick. MOBY DICK IN THE DARK is performed entirely without visuals, combining recorded sound, live Foley effects, an original musical score, and the human voice, to tell the story. click here

10:00 PM

Sunday, March 28

12:00 AM

Easter Passion - Fellowship for Performing Arts - producers of the New York hits C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters and The Great Divorce - presents Easter Passion, an online experience of Jesus' last days through Scripture and song, premiering Palm Sunday, March 28. Joining award-winning actor Max McLean are Broadway artists Nikki Renée Daniels (Company, Porgy and Bess, Hamilton), Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, School of Rock), Jeff Kready (Tootsie, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Billy Elliott), Telly Leung (Aladdin, Godspell), Daniel J. Maldonado (Moulin Rouge the Musical), Diane Phelan (School of Rock, The King and I), Marty Thomas (Wicked, The Secret Garden) and Kay Trinidad (Hadestown, The Little Mermaid) plus an ensemble of amazing voices. The virtual event includes nine scenes from Mark's Gospel presented by McLean (Jeff Award, Chicago, Best Solo Performance) with the "A List" of Broadway veterans singing nine amazing songs to bring the final days of Jesus to life as never seen before. Songs include All Good Gifts from Godspell, Gethsemane from Jesus Christ Superstar and When You Believe from The Prince of Egypt, among others. Easter Passion runs 45 minutes and is available free online through Easter, April 4. click here

9:30 AM

1:00 PM

Email Pro, ft. Zahid Dewji! - Email Pro is a recurring 60-minute livestream based on Ivan Anderson's long-running email performance art. The show consists of writing and sending emails to strangers, whose email addresses are provided by members of the chat audience. The emails themselves consist of parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Writing and sending them serves as a vehicle for improvised standup comedy and a very glitchy masterclass in using email. click here

2:00 PM

An Afternoon at the Opera: Undergraduate Opera Scenes - Emerging Artist Series Join the UNCSA Undergraduate Opera Workshop as they present two one-act operas in the style of a 1940s Radio Show. John Duke's "Captain Lovelock" is a tale of a wealthy, elderly widow who wishes to marry a young army officer. Her daughters conspire with a marriage broker to show the old woman the folly of her plan. Also on the program is Offenbach's "Monsieur and Madame Denis" in a new translation by Steven LaCosse, stage director and artistic director of the A.J. Fletcher Opera Institute. The story is about a niece who is kidnapped from boarding school by her fiancé, a spicy maid who saves the day, and a puffed up sergeant in pursuit of the abducted niece. click here

2:30 PM

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Ashley Spencer with special guest Kara Lindsay - Ashley Spencer was born and raised in Canton, Ohio. She began taking dance lessons at the age of four and later became a member of the Canton Ballet Company. After graduating high school, Ashley moved to New York City to pursue her dreams as a Broadway actress. Her first job was a touring show called Barbie Live in Fairytopia. She then auditioned for Grease: You're The One That I Want!, a reality show casting the roles of Sandy and Danny in the Broadway revival of Grease. She went on to star on Broadway as Sandy, as well as Amber in Hairspray, Sherrie in Rock of Ages and one of three Divas in Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. She appeared regionally in Les Miserables, The Producers, Curtains and Crazy For You. click here

EXHIBIT THIS! The Museum Comedies - Art comes alive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC! This comedy set in the museum combines paintings, sketches, statues, guards, a tour guide, the curator, historical exhibits, and patrons through a series of short scenes and monologues. Shows livestreamed Friday 3/26 7:30 pm, Saturday 3/27 7:30 pm, and Sunday 3/28 3:00 pm. Follow the link to order your tickets today! click here

John Smith's "The Fray" Album Release Livestream Concert - John is going to be performing The Fray live for the first time. John says, "One of the joys of performing live and interacting with real people, is the excitement of rediscovering the songs as they breathe and change shape. I've been desperate to play them in a live context, so I'm thrilled at the chance to play the album in its entirety and stream the show around the world." click here

The Box Show - THE BOX SHOW One Woman. 30 Characters. All Inside of a Cupboard! Written and Performed by Dominique Salerno In this hilarious solo show, one woman performs 30 different characters from inside a box. (Yes, you read that correctly: the whole show takes place inside of a box!) Each time the box opens the audience discovers an entirely new reality, including: a drunken couple in Las Vegas, the entire Greek Army inside the Trojan Horse, a lonely Giantess, a lost Pope, and so much more! With sketch-style characters and musical numbers, THE BOX SHOW is a fast-paced roller coaster ride that plunges its audience into vastly different worlds without ever leaving the physical space of THE BOX. click here

5:00 PM

5:30 PM

7:00 PM

7:30 PM

Orchestral Premieres - Emerging Artist Series The UNCSA Symphony Orchestra will premiere works from composition students in an inspiring performance showcasing the next generation of new music. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Der Fliegende Holländer Starring Anja Kampe, Mihoko Fujimura, Sergey Skorokhodov, David Portillo, Evgeny Nikitin, and Franz-Josef Selig, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Production by François Girard. From March 10, 2020. click here

8:00 PM

Theatre in the Dark's MOBY DICK IN THE DARK - Live online audio theatre from one of Chicago's most innovative theatre groups! Turn off your screen and crank up your speakers as you come with us into the dark... "Call me Ishmael..." After losing his leg in pursuit of the devilish white whale Moby Dick, Captain Ahab vows vengeance at all costs, but to what lengths will he turn to seek that vengeance--and at what cost to his crew? Actors broadcast live across 5,500 miles to audiences in real time as Theatre in the Dark cooks with signature style the story of young Ishmael's three-year voyage across the earth's oceans in pursuit of Captain Ahab's fiery revenge for an elusive and vengeful sperm whale named Moby Dick. MOBY DICK IN THE DARK is performed entirely without visuals, combining recorded sound, live Foley effects, an original musical score, and the human voice, to tell the story. click here

Leonie Bell's Slowtanz - Leonie Bell's Slowtanz is part of 2021: The Brick: A New Year, including Chris Ignacio's Dream Machine, Nadia Pinder's Mind As Well, and Julia Mounsey/Peter Mills Weiss' Protec/Attac. We are working with ZANNI Productions to make it all possible. click here

