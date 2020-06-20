Virtual Theatre This Weekend: June 20-21- with Jessie Mueller, Tonya Pinkins and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, June 20-21, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Saturday, June 20

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Age-Defying Stretches with Finis Jhung click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Reading Music Part 2 | Haley Bennett - Part 2/2 - this class is only open to those who attended Part 1 last week. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginner Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is for students who are brand new to the art form. This will be about learning the basic steps, a.k.a. "Language" of tap dance. Streaming combinations together like reading a sentence from left or right, treat this like a Rosetta Stone to learning the language of TAP. click here

1:00 PM

Ailey Extension - Salsa with Fitgi Saint-Louis click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

LGBTQ Digital Pride and Migration 2020: Looking Backward and Moving Forward Together - World refugee day is celebrated on June 20th of every year, to commemorate the struggles of millions of displaced people. The large pool of displaced people who identify as LGBTQ, have made it even more important to celebrate the diversity of Pride and Migration. LGBTQ Pride and Migration 2020 is a digital pride that will give people from different parts of the world an opportunity to be a part of something amazing. Communities from different parts of the world will come together to celebrate love and resistance. click here

1:30 PM

MISCAST MUSICALS - a gender bending revue - Berlin Musicals is very proud to present MISCAST MUSICALS - a gender bending revue. Featuring a starry line up of performers from all over the world, our gender bending revue will feature songs and more from shows like Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls on Broadway, Billy Elliot the Musical, West Side Story, Hamilton and so many more favorites as you've never seen or heard before. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Intermediate Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is perfect for students with a little bit of tap under their belt, but want to dust off their skills. After a brief warm-up, we will go straight into learning a musical theater style tap combination. For this first class, I will be teaching a cappella. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House: MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION: By Bernard Shaw. Starring Midori Francis, David Huynh, Tonya Pinkins, James Monroe Iglehart, Raphael Nash Thompson and Thom Sesma. Directed and narrated by David Staller. click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Limón with Becky Brown click here

3:00 PM

Yes! The Reflections of Molly Bloom - It is Ireland in the early hours of June 17th, 1904. Molly Bloom's husband-the wandering philandering Leopold "Poldy" Bloom-has just come home & fallen asleep in their Dublin row house. Molly-a daughter, a mother, a lover and a long-suffering wife-patrols the pathways of her wild and leaping consciousness. She is lustful. Scared. Exuberant. Heartbreakingly lonely. Vivaciously reckless. And profoundly funny. click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Swing - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

A DEMON ON MY LIFE - Online Performance of A Demon on My Life, a new play by JB Bruno that sheds light on ME/CFS (Chronic Fatigue Syndrome). Liz, a dancer in her thirties, has learned that her ME/CFS (Chronic Fatigue Syndrome) has reached a stage where she cannot expect it to get any better. As Liz and her husband, Mark, navigate the caregiver/caretaker relationship, they must deal with an illness doctors often misdiagnose and the world misunderstands. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Ballet Barre | Tomas Matos - Tomás' will lead you through an enjoyable yet slightly challenging Ballet Barre that finishes off with a relaxing stretch. You will be guided through all of the fundamental combinations of a ballet barre, and will sign off feeling tight in all the right places! click here

7:05 PM

SONGS FOR OUR CITY - Join us in celebrating the creativity and resilience of our community with a songwriting challenge featuring new original songs written in response to the present moment. With special guests: Leslie Becker, Drew Gasparini, Will Taylor, Will Van Dyke & Jeff Talbott, Joel Waggoner click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Philip Glass's Satyagraha. Starring Rachelle Durkin, Richard Croft, Kim Josephson, and Alfred Walker, conducted by Dante Anzolini. From November 19, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Broadway Advocacy Coalition Founders Adrienne Warren, Amber Iman joined by Executive Director Robb Nanus click here

Joe's Pub Live - Hosted by pianist/composer Henry Koperski and comedian/actor/singer Larry Owens, Spirit Night is a thrilling evening of music, comedy, theater and magic (...and ghosts?). Expect to laugh, cry, and be amazed by the raw talent of some of NYC's most unique and special performers, including: Ana Fabrega, Henry Russell Bergstein, Mo Fry Pasic, Nora Palka, Arti Gollapudi, Karolena Theresa, Ryan Haddad, Chris Murphy, and David Goldberg click here

Rule of 7x7: PrideFest Edition - RULE OF is an ongoing series that premieres 7 brand-new 10 minute plays by 7 different writers. For each show, every playwright comes up with one rule, then the 7 playwrights create new plays using all 7 rules. Some past rules have been: "Bright sunshine." and "Somewhere on page one: a back-handed compliment, followed by ten seconds of silence." and "'This reminds me of the time I (an action) with (a person).'" Conceived and produced by Brett Epstein click here

Telenovela 101 - Una vez que recibamos tu pago te enviaremos un correo desde la cuenta de somethingfromabroad@gmail.com para enviarte las instrucciones de como entrar a la transmisión en vivo. El correo puede tardar hasta 24hrs en llegar. Si no recibes la invitación no dudes en escribirnos al mismo correo. The hilarious comedy by Martha Lorena Preve and Kate Gauthier is going to be presented on line for the first time. Telenovela 101 is a parody of the Mexican soap operas made in a very different and unique way. This time the company uses the platform Stream Yard to adapt the original theatre play to a new online concept. The story is filmed while every character is acting in their own home and then...the magic happens! The theatre company Something From Abroad, based in New York City is developing new techniques to keep sharing stories at this time. In this proposal all of the roles are played by women and that will bring another perspective and point of view as well as incredibly funny moments. The cast is lead by Martha Preve, Paloma de Vega, Fernanda Hidalgo, Silvana Gonzalez, Lorena Del Pino and Regina Romero. The acting is 100% in Spanish and the episodes will take place Saturday 20th and Saturday 27th. The streaming will be at 8pm (EST) and 7pm (Mexico). It is going to be available 24 hours in the entire world. Don't miss this great opportunity and enjoy the Funniest telenovela ever!! click here

Virtual Chicago Pride Fest - The Northalsted Business Alliance bring's Boystown's Virtual Chicago Pride Fest to the world, celebrating love, life and diversity of Chicago's LGBTQ+ community. The live streaming Twitch event will feature a full line-up with entertainment, activism, greetings and more. Viewers can make a donation to support Black Lives Matter - Chicago, the Center on Halsted and Howard Brown Health. click here

Sunday, June 21

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Beginner Ballet Barre with Finis Jhung click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Rock of Ages' Workshop | Tessa Alves - Quarantine got you down? We WILL see each other again! We WILL find a way through this craziness. Just DON'T STOP BELIEVING. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Stretch and Strengthening Tiler Peck - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Musical Theater Dance | Lauren Haughton - 5,6,7,8! This dance class is 30 minutes of warm-up/technique and 30 minutes of choreography/combination. We will explore the whole canon of musical theatre dance which encompasses jazz, ballet, tap, contemporary, etc...knowing the history of the art form is important for the future of Broadway. Love & High Kicks! click here

1:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Afro Flow Yoga with Leslie Salmon Jones click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House Teen Edition: GEORGIA MAE JAMES UNPLUGS AMERICA: By Elizabeth Gregory Wilder. Starring Alex Bello, Jamie Glickman, Kristoffer Kennedy, Maria Nalieth and Charlie Tassone. Q&A with the playwright after! Benefitting Alabama Shakespeare Festival. click here

Ailey Extension - BellydanceBURN with Janelle Issis click here

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - #HumanityInConcert. Be part of a community of artists pausing to recognize our shared humanity. Fill the world with art using the hashtag #HumanityInConcert each Sunday at 3 pm. click here

Fran Drescher's Virtual Cabaret Spectacular - Celebrate Fran's 20yrs of wellness by watching & donating. Let's get healthy together! click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Front Row: Gloria Chien. Enjoy an HD concert experience featuring pianist Gloria Chien, plus see inside her life during the pandemic and attend a live Q&A session. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- ChaCha - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Memorial For Us All: Gaby Moreno. Singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno leads the eighth community remembrance. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's La Traviata. Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Michael Fabiano, and Thomas Hampson, conducted by Nicola Luisotti. From March 11, 2017. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Jessie Mueller - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Rule of 7x7: PrideFest Edition - RULE OF is an ongoing series that premieres 7 brand-new 10 minute plays by 7 different writers. For each show, every playwright comes up with one rule, then the 7 playwrights create new plays using all 7 rules. Some past rules have been: "Bright sunshine." and "Somewhere on page one: a back-handed compliment, followed by ten seconds of silence." and "'This reminds me of the time I (an action) with (a person).'" Conceived and produced by Brett Epstein click here

Virtual Chicago Pride Fest - The Northalsted Business Alliance bring's Boystown's Virtual Chicago Pride Fest to the world, celebrating love, life and diversity of Chicago's LGBTQ+ community. The live streaming Twitch event will feature a full line-up with entertainment, activism, greetings and more. Viewers can make a donation to support Black Lives Matter - Chicago, the Center on Halsted and Howard Brown Health. click here

