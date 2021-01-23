Virtual Theatre This Weekend: January 23-24- with Jessica Vosk, Chita Rivera, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, January 23-24, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Saturday, January 23

1:00 PM

Met Stars Live in Concert - Piotr Beczała and Sondra Radvanovsky. High notes and high drama will be in abundance when this world-famous soprano-tenor pairing comes together for a live performance broadcast live from a picturesque location in Europe. click here

2:00 PM

NEWS FROM GRAVESEND: THE WONDERFUL YEAR - London, 1603. The plague. Playwrights Thomas Middleton and Thomas Dekker, out of work due to the theatre closings, wrote separately and then collaboratively on what they saw and lived. Their "Plague Pamphlets" have been adapted by Regina Buccola and orchestrated for three actors by Peter Garino who give eyewitness accounts of the devastating time, unfortunately, now familiar to all of us. Presented by The Shakespeare Project of Chicago. (Performance in Central Time. Streamed via Zoom.) click here

3:00 PM

1ST IRISH THEATRE FESTIVAL: Producing in a Pandemic - A first-look of exciting new works created by Irish and Irish-American writers and artists during this pandemic. Featuring clips and comments by these featured creators: Aoife Williamson, Derek Murphy, Tim Ruddy, David Gilna and Lorna Fenenbock click here

7:00 PM

Black Theatre and the BLM Movement - True Colors Theatre Company has an outstanding Community Conversation headed your way this month and you won't want to miss it. Presented in partnership with B.L.A.C.T ATL, Inc. (Black Leaders Advocating Cultural Theatre), Black Theatre and the Black Lives Matter Movement will center on the role of Black theatre companies in shaping, influencing, and amplifying the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as the role that Black theatre companies, such as New Federal Theatre and the Negro Ensemble Company, have historically played in giving a voice to civil rights and other black-related issues. Join us as arts leader Vivian Phillips, Co-Founder of The Hansberry Project, leads this timely Community Conversation with Producing Director Woodie King, the founder of New Federal Theatre and the National Black Touring Circuit. Joining them will be Director Alexis Woodard, a Spelman Leadership Fellow at the Alliance Theatre; Artistic Director Jonathan McCrory of the National Black Theatre; Performing Arts Consultant Stephanie S. Hughley, Co-Founder of the National Black Arts Festival and General Manager of the Negro Ensemble Company; and performer Marcus Hopkins-Turner, Co-Founder of B.L.A.C.T. click here

Backstage Babble Trivia Night - his week will be historic, to say the least, but for some levity and a break from all the news, look no further. BACKSTAGE BABBLE: TRIVIA NIGHT will be streaming next Saturday, January 23 at 7pm ET. It will consist of five rounds of trivia about Broadway from the Golden Age until Broadway today asked by five very special celebrity presenters! Backstage Babble host Charles Kirsch, of BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics, has gathered a diverse group of experts and stars, including Tony-nominated actors, respected historians, producers, musical directors, and more. click here

NBC's Timeless Reunion - Play-PerView will reunite the principal cast members of a??NBC's cult sci-fi series "Timeless"a?? with series co-creator a??Shawn Ryana?? ("The Shield") in a reading of the season two episode, "Hollywoodland" featuring additional new material written just for this special event. Series stars a??Malcolm Barretta?? (a??"a??Preachera??"a??),a?? a??Sakina Jaffreya?? ("House of Cards"), a??Paterson Joseph ("Peep Show"), a??Matt Lantera?? ("The Mandalorian"), a??Abigail Spencer a??("True Detective"),a?? a??and a??Goran Višnjića?? ("ER") will be joined by additional cast members and other guests, to be announced shortly. This Play-PerView exclusive performance will feature a live-streamed reading of the episode followed by a moderated discussion and Q&A for the audience, and will be available on-demand through January 27th. Proceeds from this presentation will benefit a??Feeding Americaa??. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Massenet's Manon Starring Lisette Oropesa, Michael Fabiano, Carlo Bosi, Artur Ruciński, Brett Polegato, and Kwangchul Youn, conducted by Maurizio Benini. From October 26, 2019. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Celebrate Chita Rivera's birthday with Chita Rivera and special guests click here

Rule of 7x7: January Edition - Brand new 10-minute plays presented in a deliciously innovative virtual fashion. 5 writers. 5 rules. 5 new virtual plays. 2 nights only. Performed on Zoom | Streamed on YouTube. Hosted & produced by Brett Epstein. click here

Saving Wonderland (presented by Seize the Show) - What happened to Wonderland after Alice returned home? In this innovative new adventure, the audience is plunged back down the rabbit hole as Alice in this fantastical re-thinking of the popular classic. Filled with beloved characters and mind-bending puzzles, the familiar turns peculiar as you search for missing gears from the White Rabbit's watch in order to restore order to Wonderland and help save the day. A new, family-friendly adventure like you've never experienced it before - live, interactive and in real time! With numerous possible endings, your choices control the story and guide the action to turn back the hands of time over and over and over again. click here

8:30 PM

Billy Stritch Sings Mel Torme - Mel Torme was one of the greatest American singers. His virtuoso talents ranged from swing to scat to lush ballads. Stritch embodies those gifts along with his own brilliance at the piano. Billy Stritch sings Mel Torme covers many great American standards on which Torme put his personal stamp. Having personally known Torme, Stritch offers wonderful stories about Mel's life and career. Featuring two top New York this show is not to be missed! Streamed to your home. Tickets $25. click here

10:00 PM

Powers New Voices Festival - An Evening with the San Diego Black Artist Collective - The evening will feature works by Tanika Baptiste, Dea Hurston, Joy Yvonne Jones, Tamara McMillian, Milena (Sellars) Phillips, and Ruff Yeager, as well as a stunning adaptation of Rich Soublet II's Black Presence photo docuseries. click here

Sunday, January 24

2:00 PM

NYJFF Filmmaker Focus: On Making the Personal Universal with Judith Helfand - In this workshop, Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Judith Helfand will lead a connect-the-dots tour through her body of autobiographical work. click here

6:00 PM

PANDER...ing by ptmc - What if Shakespeare felt maker's remorse in presenting HENRY VI's Joan of Arc, & TROILUS & CRESSIDA's Pandarus, & enlists the patronage of Queen Elizabeth to assist him in giving both Pandarus & Joan d'Arc makeovers? Achilles, Patroclus, Mistress Overdone, Anne Hathaway, Mrs. Aphra Behn, Edward DeVere and even a Gallant Stool join in the fray. And what's that underlying thrum regarding authorship? Join us for a ZOOM Reading/Webinar of PANDER...ing click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Die Walküre Starring Deborah Voigt, Eva-Maria Westbroek, Stephanie Blythe, Jonas Kaufmann, Bryn Terfel, and Hans-Peter König, conducted by James Levine. From May 14, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Jessica Vosk - Jessica was recently seen on Broadway in Wicked after having spent a year playing Elphaba in the national tour. Vosk most recently starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent revival of Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway: Finding Neverland, The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony West Side Story. Debut Solo Album Wild and Free available for purchase at www.jessicavosk.com. Follow along @jessicavosk.nal credits include: FUNNY GIRL (Robby Award Winner-Best Actress), CRAZY FOR YOU (L.A. Ovation Award Nominee), OLIVER (Critic's Award-Best Actress), James Joyce's THE DEAD, TRIUMPH OF LOVE, THE GRASS HARP, SOUTH PACIFIC, WILL ROGER'S FOLLIES, and the World Premiere of WICKED. Television Credits include: RISE, ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK, HOMELAND and MADAM SECRETARY. click here

10:00 PM

Powers New Voices Festival - Under a Baseball Sky - From the writer of American Marachi comes a story about baseball's deep roots in the Mexican American community. When troublemaker Teo is assigned to clean up a vacant lot belonging to the elderly Elí O'Reilly, these two unlikely friends form a bond forged in history and America's pastime. Inspired by the playwright's research into the history of San Diego's Logan Heights neighborhood, Under a Baseball Sky celebrates communities and individuals coming together to find hope, healing, and love. click here