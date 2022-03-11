Virgil Catherine Gallery Presents C/OVERT OBSERVATIONS Artist Reception

Virgil Catherine Gallery will host an artist reception for their latest exhibition C/Overt Observations on March 19th from 5pm-8pm, spotlighting renowned art, fashion and celebrity photographer Udo Spreitzenbarth, who has captured VIP names including Tyra Banks, The Jonas Brothers, John Legend, Cindy Crawford and more.

The exhibition, which will be on view through April 16th, will also feature key pieces by Guy Stanley Philoche, Greggory St. Amand, Ramona Nordal, Larry Stewart, Christon Anderson and Patricia Dolan. C/Overt Observations will spotlight works such as Lili Marleen from 2021 and Voodoo Child from 2021 by Udo Spreitzenbarth; Tiffany Bull from 2022 by Larry Stewart; Andy Warhol from 2022 by Ramona Nordal; Bronx Bomber from 2022 by Greggory St. Amand; and one of Guy Stanley Philoche's works from his Paper Airplane series from 2021.

The exhibition is display with all works available for purchase at Virgil Catherine Gallery at 45 S. Washington Street, Hinsdale, IL 60521. Exhibition hours are Tuesday - Saturday from 11am to 3pm. For those interested in checking out the exhibition outside of open hours, appointments can be scheduled by emailing Director Catherine Ponakala at Catherine@virgilcatherine.com. For more information visit, www.virgilcatherinegallery.com

Udo Spreitzenbarth is an internationally renowned art and fashion photographer, whose photos have graced the covers of Elle, Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire and many more. He work has been featured in solo exhibitions in New York, Berlin, Shanghai, Beijing, Cologne, Frankfurt, and Stuttgart. Udo has captured many of the iconic stars and personalities of our time including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Meg Ryan, Salma Hayek, John Legend, The Jonas Brothers, Tyra Banks, The Beach Boys, and Usain Bolt, among many others. He also photographed artist legends such as Christo, Richard Meyer and the late Helmut Newton.

Inspired by the Baroque painter Caravaggio as well as classic Hollywood Film Noir, his characteristic use of light and shadow dramatizes the scene and creates tension. This tension, along with the capture of a specific moment, seems to allow the viewer to get a glimpse into the soul of the subject, rather than just seeing the two-dimensional surface.