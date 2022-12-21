Videos: Hugh Panaro Sings PHANTOM and More at 54 Below Debut

Hugh Panaro made his solo debut at 54 Below in October, treating audiences to songs and stories from the blockbusters he's known for... and even some shows he wasn't in!

Performances took place on October 5 and 6, 2022, with the second show being livestreamed online.

Musical direction was by Joseph Thalken, and the historic engagement was helmed by Hugh's longtime friend, Richard Jay-Alexander.

Below, you can check out video clips from the concert, featuring numbers from Miss Saigon, Sweeney Todd, and The Phantom of the Opera!

Why God Why - Miss Saigon

Not While I'm Around - Sweeney Todd

Music of the Night - The Phantom of the Opera

With over 2,000 performances in the title role of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway under his belt, and many before that as Raoul, there's not much that Hugh hasn't seen. Considered to be one of the premier and most sought-after male actor/singers in our business, Hugh is known for his gifts of subtlety and nuance, as well as the powerhouse pipes he possesses.

His credits also include playing Marius in the original Broadway run and first national tour of Les Misérables, and stints as Valjean in both his hometown of Philadelphia and at The MUNY. Now, as he debuts his first New York City concert, the acclaimed performer will treat audiences to songs and stories from the blockbusters he's known for... and even some shows he wasn't in. Expect to hear Side Show, Show Boat, Lestat, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, The Red Shoes, and more! He has also performed on London's West End, in Canada, and on concert stages across the globe, including touring with Barbra Streisand throughout Europe.