Videos: Barbra Streisand Talks Politics, Women in Entertainment, Her New Memoir, and More on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Plus, Streisand takes Colbert on a tour of the 'little tiny mall' in her basement, and more!

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Barbra Streisand appeared as a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night. Stephen traveled to Malibu to the home of the legendary singer, actor and director to talk about the release of her memoir, "My Name Is Barbra" and more!

Stephen asked Barbra Streisand about her life in the public eye, her marriage to James Brolin, and what happened after she cloned her beloved dog Sammie.

Streisand also shared her thoughts on women in the entertainment industry, something that she has devoted much of her time and energy to advocating for.

"I’m so glad for women," she shared.

She also talked politics, Joe Biden, and what she will do if Donald Trump is reelected. In another segment, Colbert asked Streisand to rate her most famous on-screen kisses.

Finally, Colbert got an exclusive shopping trip to the “little tiny mall” in Streisand’s Malibu basement.

Check out all of the videos below!

Plus, check out Streisand's memoir "My Name is Barbra", available to purchase now!

“My Name Is Barbra” Was Ten Years in the Making

James Brolin, Rose Petals, and Cloning the Dog

On Female Directors, Joe Biden, and Trump

Barbra's Greatest On-Screen Romances

Shopping at the Tiny Mall in Barbra’s Basement 



